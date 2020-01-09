{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2020:

ADULT FICTION

Andrews, Mary Kay – Sunset Beach  

Chizmar, Richard T. – Gwendy's Magic Feather  

Cornwell, Bernard – Sword of Kings  

Delaney, JP – The Perfect Wife

Dempsey, Eoin – White Rose Black Forest  

Gardiner, Meg – The Shadow Tracer  

Garrison, Paul – Robert Ludlum's: The Janson Option  

Gover, Janet – Wild One  

Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Patient One  

Hatcher, Robin Lee –  Cross My Heart  

Hoffman, Alice – The World That We Knew  

Hoover, Colleen – Regretting You  

Hubbard, Charlotte – New Beginnings at Promise Lodge  

L'Amour, Louis – Guns of the Timberlands  

L'Amour, Louis – Kilrone  

L'Amour, Louis – Last Stand at Papago Wells  

L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour Frontier Stories v.3

L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour

L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour

L'Amour, Louis – The Key-Lock Man  

L'Amour, Louis – The Lonesome Gods  

L'Amour, Louis – The Proving Trail  

L'Amour, Louis – With These Hands  

Lauren, Christina – Twice In a Blue Moon  

Mallery, Susan – The Girls of Mischief Bay  

Martin, Kat – The Deception  

McGoran, Jon – Drift  

Meissner, Susan – A Fall of Marigolds  

Murphy, Sara Flannery – The Possessions

Quirk, Matthew – The 500

Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek

Robbins, Tom – Jitterbug Perfume  

Robotham, Michael – Good Girl, Bad Girl

Robotham, Michael – The Other Wife  

Sapkowski, Andrzej – Baptism of Fire  

Sapkowski, Andrzej – The Time of Contempt  

St. Claire, Tori – Lie to Me  

Steel, Danielle – Spy

Vogt, Beth K. – Things I Never Told You  

Walker, Wendy – All is Not Forgotten  

Weir, Alison – Katherine of Aragon, The True Queen

Wilson, Kevin – Nothing to See Here

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Blackstock, Terri – Smoke Screen  

Carr, Jack – True Believer: A Thriller  

Clipston, Amy – The Bake Shop  

Cole, Tobias – Brimstone  

Cornwell, Bernard – Sword of Kings

Hoffman, Alice – The World That We Knew

Morris, Kathleen – The Lily of the West  

Patterson, James – Criss Cross  

Perry, Anne – A Christmas Gathering  

Steel, Danielle – Spy

ADULT NON-FICTION

Albom, Mitch – Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and the Making of a Family  

A Warning

Brodeur, Adrienne – Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, And Me

Contemporary Kazakh Literature: Poetry

Contemporary Kazakh Literature: Prose

Jones, J.L. – Foster These Nightmares

Time-Life Books: Hoaxes and deceptions  

Time-Life Books: Vanishings  

Time-Life Books: The Mystifying mind  

Time-Life Books: Shadows of death

Time-Life Books: All the Rage  

Time-Life Books: Forces of Nature  

Time-Life Books: Amazing Animals  

Time-Life Books: Inventive Genius  

Time-Life Books: Mysteries of the Human Body  

Time-Life Books: Odd and Eccentric People 

Time-Life Books: Feats and Wisdom of the Ancients   

EASY READERS

Cherry, Matthew A. – Hair Love  

Clanton, Ben – Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt: A Narwhal and Jelly Book

Farrell, Alison – The Hike  

Fogliano, Julie – Just In Case You Want To Fly  

Hager, Jenna Bush – Sisters First  

Harrison, Hannah E. – Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story

Heller, Sarah E. – Disney's Princess Collection: Love & Friendship Stories  

John, Jory – The Cool Bean  

Kennedy, Anne – The Farmer's Away! Baa! Neigh!  

Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Party Time!  

McCloskey, Shanda – DOLL-E 1.0  

Messner, Kate – Up In the Garden and Down In the Dirt  

Morris, Richard T. – Bear Came Along  

Oliveros, Jessie – The Remember Balloons  

Pham, LeUyen – The Bear Who Wasn't There  

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Breath: The Horrible Trouble with Hally Tosis  

Scheer, Julian – Rain Makes Applesauce  

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Mermaid  

JUNIOR FICTION

Calejo, Ryan – Charlie Hernández & the League of Shadows  

Calonita, Jen – Mirror, Mirror  

Cooper, Helen – The Hippo at the End of the Hall  

Hood, Susan – Lifeboat 12  

Kadohata, Cynthia – Checked  

Osborne, Mary Pope – A Big Day for Baseball  

Patterson, James – Ali Cross  

Pilkey, Dav Dog Man: Fetch-22  

Raschke, Jens – Do Fish Sleep?  

Shurtliff, Liesl – Red: The (Fairly) True Tale of Red Riding Hood  

Simpson, Dana – Unicorn vs. Goblins: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure  

Stilton, Geronimo – Island of Dragons: Geronimo's Twelfth Adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy  

Sykes, Julie – Scarlett and Blaze: Unicorn Academy #1 

Sykes, Julie – Sophia and Rainbow: Unicorn Academy #2 

Valente, Catherynne M. – Minecraft: The End: An Official Minecraft Novel

White, J. A. – Nightbooks

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Lamothe, Matt – This Is How We Do It: One Day in the Lives of Seven Kids From Around the World  

Scientists Who Changed History

Latta, Sara L. – Body 2.0: The Engineering Revolution in Medicine  

Kerschbaum, John – Skyscrapers: The Heights of Engineering  

Wiacek, Stephen – The Marvel Book  

Reynolds, David West – Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary  

Renaud, Anne – The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle: The Cool Science Behind Frank Epperson's Famous Frozen Treat  

Garrett, Leslie – Helen Keller

Heiligman, Deborah – Torpedoed: The True Story of the World War II Sinking of "The Children's Ship"  

Wein, Elizabeth – A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II  

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight 

Cameron, Marc – Tom Clancy Code of Honor 

Cook, Robin – Genesis 

Patterson, James – Criss Cross 

DVDS

Toy Story 4 

Good Omens 

Grumpy Old Men and Grumpier Old Men 

Scary Movie 3 

Dead Man's Gun: Best of Season 1 

Farscape: Season 4 

Game of Thrones: Season 8 

Hamlet 

Silent Hill 

Something's Gotta Give 

Star Trek: Into the Darkness 

Christmas With a Prince 

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 

Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Season One 

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

Martin, Brandi – John Martin 1550-1599  

YOUNG ADULT

Adeyemi, Tomi – Children of Virtue and Vengeance

Anderson, Laurie Halse – Speak: the Graphic Novel  

Colasanti, Susane – Lost in Love  

Gaughen, A. C – Reign the Earth: The Elementae

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 7  

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 8  

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong: Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky  

McKinney, L. L. – A Blade So Black  

McQuiston, Casey – Red, White & Royal Blue  

Priest, Cherie – The Agony House  

Ruby, Laura – Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All

Sanderson, Brandon – Starsight  

Skye, Obert – Apprentice Needed  

Watters, Shannon – Lumberjanes: Sink or Swim #6  

Wheeler, Thomas – Cursed  

Young, Moira – Raging Star #3  

Young, Moira – Rebel Heart #2  

Young, Moira – Blood Red Road #1

