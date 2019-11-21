Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2019:
ADULT FICTION
Baker, Chandler – Whisper Network
Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #09
Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #10
Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #11
Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #12
Bardugo, Leigh – Ninth House
Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Christmas Boutique
Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel
* Childs, Laura – Mumbo Gumbo Murder
*Clark, Mary Higgins – Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry
*Clipson, Amy – An Amish Heirloom
*Clipson, Amy – Seasons of an Amish Garden
*Coates, Ta-Nehisi – The Water Dancer
Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire
*Davis, Susan – Friends and Family
*Deluca, Jen – Well Met
DeMille, Nelson – The Deserter: A Novel
*Evans, Richard Paul – Noel Street
*Fields, Jan – Road Trip!
*George, Savannah – A Spicy Secret
Goodkind, Terry – Wasteland
*Gould, Leslie – A Cup of Grace
Greaney, Mark – Full Force and Effect
Green, Molly – An Orphan in the Snow
Grisham, John – The Guardians
Harrow, Alix E. – The Ten Thousand Doors of January
Hart, Elsa – City of Ink
Hart, Elsa – Jade Dragon Mountain
Hart, Elsa – The White Mirror
Hill, Joe – Full Throttle: Stories
*Hoff, B.J. – River of Mercy
Jackson, Joshilyn – Never Have I Ever: A Novel
Kelly, Karen – Gunns & Roses
Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic: A Novel
Le Carré, John – Agent Running in the Field
Macomber, Debbie – A Mrs. Miracle Christmas: A Novel
McCall Smith, Alexander – To the Land of Long Lost Friends
McFarlane, Todd – Spawn: Origins Collection
Morris, Heather – Cilka's Journey
*Neuvel, Sylvain – The Test
Oates, Joyce Carol – Pursuit: A Novel of Suspense
*Patchett, Ann – The Dutch House
Patterson, James – The 19th Christmas
Peterson, Tracie – What Comes My Way
*Rodgers, Anne – Special Blessings
*Rodgers, Anne – Time to Remember
Rushdie, Salman – Quichotte: A Novel
Rushford, Patricia H. – With Open Arms
Sandford, John – Bloody Genius
*Steel, Danielle – Child's Play
*Sveistrup, Soren – The Chestnut Man
*Tang, Camy – Tracks and Ties
Way, Gerard – The Umbrella Academy: Dallas
Way, Gerard – The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion
Williams, Beatriz – The Golden Hour: A Novel
*Woods, Amy – Apart at the Seams
Woods, Stuart – Stealth
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Bybee, Catherine – Half Empty
Castillo, Linda – Shamed
Coes, Ben – The Russian
*Connealy, Mary – Aiming for Love
* Fenady, Andrew – The Mustangers
*Fisher, Suzanne – Stitches in Time
*Goddard, Elizabeth – Always Look Twice
Grisham, John – The Guardians
Johnstone, William W. – Have Brides, Will Travel
Leslie, Frank – Apache Springs
*Lewis, Beverly – The Timepiece
*Lewis, Preston – Trarnished Badge
Macomber, Debbie – A Mrs. Miracle Christmas: A Novel
Patterson, James – The 19th Christmas
*Peterson, Tracie – What Comes My Way
*Snelling, Lauraine – A Song of Joy
*Szalay, David – Turbulence
Vogt, Beth K. – Moments We Forget
Westover, Tara – Educated: A Memoir
*Wiseman, Beth – Listening to Love
Woodsmall, Cindy – A Christmas Haven: An Amish Christmas Romance
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Bartels, Carolyn – Civil War Stories of Missouri
*Burroughs, Augusten – Toil and Trouble
Corbett, Stephen – The Practical Woodworker: A Compreshensive Step-By-Step Course in Working with Wood
Dalio, Ray – Principles: Life and Work
Davis, Lloyd Spencer – A Polar Affair: Antartica's Forgotten Hero and the Secret Love Lives of Penguins
Dickerson Madelynnn – The Handy Art History Answer Book
*Dillard, Annie – The Abundance
Goodman, Edward C. – Fire!: The 100 Most Devastating Fires and the Heroes Who Fought Them
Gottfredson, Floyd – Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse
Grebe, Anja – The Louvre: All the Paintings
Harry, Debbie – Face It
Hite, Larry – The Rule: How I beat the Odds in the Markets and In Life — And How You Can Too
Kostigen, Thomas – Extreme Weather Survival Guide: Understand, Prepare, Survive, Recover
Levy, Joel – Unsolved Mysteries: Bizarre Events That Have Puzzled the Greatest Minds
Maddow, Rachel – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
*Marcy, Randolph –The Prairie Traveler
Murphy, Michael – Lucky 13: Mort Cooper and the Jinx that Led to a MVP Season
O'Reilly, Bill – The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America
Peterson, Larry Len – L.A. Huffman: Photographer of the American West
*Rodsky, Eve – Fair Play
Schrager, Adam – The 16th Rail: The Evidence, The Scientist, and the Lindbergh Kidnapping
Stevenson, Bryan – Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption
Schrager, Adam – The Sixteenth Rail: The Evidence, The Scientist, and The Lindbergh Kidnapping
Chase's Calendar of Events 2020: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months
EASY READERS
Barton, Bethany – I'm Trying to Love Math
Cristaldi, Kathryn – I'll Love You Till the Cows Come Home
Ferry, Beth – The Scarecrow
John, Jory – Can Somebody Please Scratch My Back?
Kang, Anna – We Are (Not) Friends
MacLachlan, Patricia – The Hundred-Year Barn
Oh, Joowon – Our Favorite Day
Pinkney, Brian – Puppy Truck
Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Three Cheers for Kid McGear!
Rosenthal, Amy Krouse – Uni the Unicorn: Uni's First Sleepover
Sollinger, Emily – Unicorn's Magical Day
Sotomayor, Sonia – Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You
Stead, Philip Christian – Bear Has a Story to Tell
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Turkey
Wenzel, Brendan – A Stone Sat Still
Wheeler, Eliza – Home in the Woods
Wohnoutka, Mike – So Big!
Wolf, Karina – I Am Not a Fox
Zschock, Heather – Nighttime Fairies: A Bedtime Shadow Book
JUNIOR FICTION
Arden, Katherine – Dead Voices
Brallier, Max – Last Kids on Earth: The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade
Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty: Kitten Trouble
Colfer, Chris – A Tale of Magic...
Crimi, Carolyn – Weird Little Robots
Gibbs, Stuart – Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation
Greenwald, Tom – Game Changer
Hale, Shannon – Best Friends
Mlynowski, Sarah – Spill the Beans (Whatever After Series)
Mlynowski, Sarah – Genie In a Bottle (Whatever After Series, Vol. 9)
Peirce, Lincoln – Big Nate in the Zone — Book 6 - Big Nate
Selfors, Suzanne – Wish Upon a Sleepover
Stilton, Thea – The Dance of the Star Fairies
Stilton, Thea – Secret of the Crystal Fairies (Thea Stilton Special Edition #7) A Geronimo Stilton Adventure
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Battle of D-Day, 1944
Telgemeier, Raina – Guts
Wagner, J. I. – Legend of the Star Runner
Winkler, Henry – Alien Superstar
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Macy, Sue – The Book Rescuer: How a Mensch from Massachusetts Saved Yiddish Literature for Generations to Come
Sichol, Lowey Bundy – From an Idea to Disney: How Branding Made Disney a Household Name
Challoner, Jack – STEM Lab: 25 Super-Cool Projects: Build, Invent, Create, Discover
Mitchell, Don – The Lady Is a Spy: Virginia Hall, World War II Hero of the French Resistance
Winchell, Mike – Electric War: Edison, Westinghouse, Tesla, and the Race to Light the World with Electricity
YOUNG ADULT
Acevedo, Elizabeth – With the Fire on High
Choi, Mary H. K. – Permanent Record
Coates, Ta-Nehisi – Black Panther
Emmich, Val Dear – Evan Hansen: The Novel
Forrest, Bella Harley – Merlin and the Broken Spell
Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: The Other Side
Lee, Mackenzi – Loki: Where Mischief Lies
Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Bone Houses
Lore, Pittacus – The Fall of Five: I Am Four Series
Lore, Pittacus – The Fate of Ten: I Am Four Series
Lore, Pittacus – United as One: Book 7: I Am Four Series
Lu, Marie – Rebel: A Legend Novel
Maniscalco, Kerri – Capturing the Devil
McGee, Katharine – American Royals
Reeves, Mark Leon – Angus Returns
Riordan, Rick – The Tyrant's Tomb
Schweizer, Chris – Maker Comics Fix a Car
Sepetys, Ruta – The Fountains of Silence: A Novel
Vaughan, Brian K. – Paper Girls Vol. 6
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Doeden, Matt – Gun Violence: Fighting For Our Lives and Our Rights
Petro-Roy, Jen – You Are Enough
Takei, George – They Called Us Enemy
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Craft, Jerry – New Kid
Parry, Rosanne – A Wolf Called Wander
ADULT BOOKS ON CDS
Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire
Goodkind, Terry – Wasteland
Grisham, John – Guardians
Patterson, James – 19th Christmas
Sandford, John – Bloody Genius
Steel, Danielle – Child's Play
Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again
Woods, Stuart – Stealth
REFERENCE
Grebe, Anja – The Louvre: All the Paintings
