{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2019:

ADULT FICTION

Baldacci, David  Redemption 

Bowen, Rhys  The Victory Garden  

Butler, Nickolas  Little Faith

Cambron, Kristy  The Lost Castle

Carr, Robyn  The Best of Us  

Childs, Laura  Broken Bone China  

Cross, Mason  The Samaritan  

DiSilvio, Rich  A Blazing Gilded Age

DiSilvio, Rich  My Nazi Nemesis

DiSilvio, Rich  Short Stories II

DiSilvio, Rich  Short Stories III

DiSilvio, Rich  Short Stories

Duke, Beth  It All Comes Back to You  

Fields, Jan  The Kennel Caper  

Goodkind, Terry  The Scribbly Man 

Harris, Robert  The Fear Index  

Hawker, Libbie  The Ragged Edge of Night  

Kelly, Martha Hall  Lost Roses

Kingsbury, Karen  Two Weeks

Lee, Min Jin  Pachinko 

Leigh, Melinda  Secrets Never Die  

McCall Smith, Alexander  The Department of Sensitive Crimes 

Patterson, James  Miracle at St. Andrews

Patterson, James  The 13-Minute Murder

Patterson, James  The Cornwalls Are Gone  

Poe, Mark  Danny and the Dream Weaver 

Riddle, A. G.  Winter World  

Roanhorse, Rebecca  Trail of Lightning  

Ryan, Alex  Hong Kong Black

Sala, Sharon  Cold Hearts  

Sala, Sharon  Snowfall 

Swanson, Peter  Before She Knew Him

Valente, Catherynne M.  Space Opera  

Winspear, Jacqueline  The American Agent: A Maisie Dobbs Novel 

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Brandvold, Peter  Once More Into the Fire 

Brown, Carolyn  The Magnolia Inn  

Fforde, Jasper  Early Riser  

Frances, Michelle  The Temp  

Leigh, Melinda  Her Last Goodbye  

Mayo, Matthew P.  Timberline 

Moyes, Jojo  The Peacock Emporium 

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Elliot, Elisabeth  Suffering Is Never For Nothing 

Rock & Roll Generation: Teen Life in the 50s  

Cullen, Dave  Columbine 

Freberg, Laura  Barron's GRE Psychology: Graduate Record Examination in Psychology 

Kaplan GRE Exam Subject Test: Psychology

The official guide to the TOEFL® test 

Waal, F. B. M. de  Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves 

Li, William W.  Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself 

Brinkley, Douglas  American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race 

Miller, Mike  Month-By-Month Gardening in Missouri  

Barry, Dave  Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog 

Dobbs, Michael  The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between 

Goldsmith, Martin  Alex's Wake: A Voyage of Betrayal and a Journey of Remembrance 

Olson, Lynne  Madame Fourcade's Secret War

Decade of Triumph, The 40s  

Turbulent Years: The 60s  

Time of Transition, The 70s  

EASY READERS:

Butler, Dori Hillestad King & Kayla and the Case of Found Fred  

Gaines, Joanna We Are The Gardeners  

Higgins, Ryan T. Bruce's Big Move  

Inches, Alison The Adventures of an Aluminum Can : A Story About Recycling  

Jackson, Alison I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Pie.  

Kotb, Hoda You Are My Happy  

Look and Find: Magical Moments  

Parent, Nancy Nancy Makes Her Mark  

Rees, Douglas Tyrannosaurus Rex vs. Edna, The Very First Chicken  

Ruzzier, Sergio Good Boy  

Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton Bob, Not Bob! : To Be Read as Though You Have the Worst Cold Ever  

Schotter, Roni Captain Bob Sets Sail  

Stutzman, Jonathan Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug  

Supermoon Adventure : A PJ Masks Picture Book

JUNIOR FICTION:

Bowling, Dusti Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus  

Bundy, Tamara Walking with Miss Millie  

Currie, Lindsay The Peculiar Incident on Shady Street  

Gibbs, Stuart Lion Down  

Gino, Alex George  

Hale, Shannon A Wonderlandiful World  

Hale, Shannon The Unfairest of Them All  

Kessler, Liz Emily Windsnap and the Monster From the Deep 

King, Wesley Training Camp  

Korman, Gordon Super Gifted  

Korman, Gordon The Unteachables  

Peirce, Lincoln Max And The Midknights  

Ursu, Anne The Lost Girl  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Jenkins, Steve The Frog Book  

Jenkins, Martin Beware of the Crocodile  

YOUNG ADULT:

Armentrout, Jennifer L. The Darkest Star  

Chupeco, Rin The Shadowglass: Bone Witch #3  

Clayton, Dhonielle The Everlasting Rose  

Comnick, Morgan Straughan  The Hunter and the Bringer  

Condie, Ally Last Voyage of Poe Blythe

Easley, Sean The Hotel Between  

Engle, Margarita Soaring Earth : A Companion Memoir to Enchanted Air 

Forrest, Bella Harley Merlin and the Mystery Twins  

Graudin, Ryan Invictus  

Maberry, Jonathan  Broken Lands  

Mather, Adriana Killing November  

Poston, Ashley The Princess and the Fangirl : A Geekerella Fairy Tale  

Reck, Jared A Short History of the Girl Next Door  

Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 5  

Zentner, Jeff Goodbye Days  

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:

Grantz, Alan  Grenade 

Magoon, Kekla  The Season of Styx Malone 

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Baldacci, David  Redemption 

Coulter, Catherine  The Last Second 

McEwan, Ian  Machines Like Me 

Patterson, James  18th Abduction 

Patterson, James  Miracle at St. Andrews 

Patterson, James  The Cornwalls Are Gone 

Sandford, John  Neon Prey 

Woods, Stuart  Wild Card

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments