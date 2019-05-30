Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2019:
ADULT FICTION
Baldacci, David Redemption
Bowen, Rhys The Victory Garden
Butler, Nickolas Little Faith
Cambron, Kristy The Lost Castle
Carr, Robyn The Best of Us
Childs, Laura Broken Bone China
Cross, Mason The Samaritan
DiSilvio, Rich A Blazing Gilded Age
DiSilvio, Rich My Nazi Nemesis
DiSilvio, Rich Short Stories II
DiSilvio, Rich Short Stories III
DiSilvio, Rich Short Stories
Duke, Beth It All Comes Back to You
Fields, Jan The Kennel Caper
Goodkind, Terry The Scribbly Man
Harris, Robert The Fear Index
Hawker, Libbie The Ragged Edge of Night
Kelly, Martha Hall Lost Roses
Kingsbury, Karen Two Weeks
Lee, Min Jin Pachinko
Leigh, Melinda Secrets Never Die
McCall Smith, Alexander The Department of Sensitive Crimes
Patterson, James Miracle at St. Andrews
Patterson, James The 13-Minute Murder
Patterson, James The Cornwalls Are Gone
Poe, Mark Danny and the Dream Weaver
Riddle, A. G. Winter World
Roanhorse, Rebecca Trail of Lightning
Ryan, Alex Hong Kong Black
Sala, Sharon Cold Hearts
Sala, Sharon Snowfall
Swanson, Peter Before She Knew Him
Valente, Catherynne M. Space Opera
Winspear, Jacqueline The American Agent: A Maisie Dobbs Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Brandvold, Peter Once More Into the Fire
Brown, Carolyn The Magnolia Inn
Fforde, Jasper Early Riser
Frances, Michelle The Temp
Leigh, Melinda Her Last Goodbye
Mayo, Matthew P. Timberline
Moyes, Jojo The Peacock Emporium
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Elliot, Elisabeth Suffering Is Never For Nothing
Rock & Roll Generation: Teen Life in the 50s
Cullen, Dave Columbine
Freberg, Laura Barron's GRE Psychology: Graduate Record Examination in Psychology
Kaplan GRE Exam Subject Test: Psychology
The official guide to the TOEFL® test
Waal, F. B. M. de Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves
Li, William W. Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself
Brinkley, Douglas American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race
Miller, Mike Month-By-Month Gardening in Missouri
Barry, Dave Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog
Dobbs, Michael The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between
Goldsmith, Martin Alex's Wake: A Voyage of Betrayal and a Journey of Remembrance
Olson, Lynne Madame Fourcade's Secret War
Decade of Triumph, The 40s
Turbulent Years: The 60s
Time of Transition, The 70s
EASY READERS:
Butler, Dori Hillestad King & Kayla and the Case of Found Fred
Gaines, Joanna We Are The Gardeners
Higgins, Ryan T. Bruce's Big Move
Inches, Alison The Adventures of an Aluminum Can : A Story About Recycling
Jackson, Alison I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Pie.
Kotb, Hoda You Are My Happy
Look and Find: Magical Moments
Parent, Nancy Nancy Makes Her Mark
Rees, Douglas Tyrannosaurus Rex vs. Edna, The Very First Chicken
Ruzzier, Sergio Good Boy
Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton Bob, Not Bob! : To Be Read as Though You Have the Worst Cold Ever
Schotter, Roni Captain Bob Sets Sail
Stutzman, Jonathan Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug
Supermoon Adventure : A PJ Masks Picture Book
JUNIOR FICTION:
Bowling, Dusti Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus
Bundy, Tamara Walking with Miss Millie
Currie, Lindsay The Peculiar Incident on Shady Street
Gibbs, Stuart Lion Down
Gino, Alex George
Hale, Shannon A Wonderlandiful World
Hale, Shannon The Unfairest of Them All
Kessler, Liz Emily Windsnap and the Monster From the Deep
King, Wesley Training Camp
Korman, Gordon Super Gifted
Korman, Gordon The Unteachables
Peirce, Lincoln Max And The Midknights
Ursu, Anne The Lost Girl
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Jenkins, Steve The Frog Book
Jenkins, Martin Beware of the Crocodile
YOUNG ADULT:
Armentrout, Jennifer L. The Darkest Star
Chupeco, Rin The Shadowglass: Bone Witch #3
Clayton, Dhonielle The Everlasting Rose
Comnick, Morgan Straughan The Hunter and the Bringer
Condie, Ally Last Voyage of Poe Blythe
Easley, Sean The Hotel Between
Engle, Margarita Soaring Earth : A Companion Memoir to Enchanted Air
Forrest, Bella Harley Merlin and the Mystery Twins
Graudin, Ryan Invictus
Maberry, Jonathan Broken Lands
Mather, Adriana Killing November
Poston, Ashley The Princess and the Fangirl : A Geekerella Fairy Tale
Reck, Jared A Short History of the Girl Next Door
Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 5
Zentner, Jeff Goodbye Days
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:
Grantz, Alan Grenade
Magoon, Kekla The Season of Styx Malone
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
Baldacci, David Redemption
Coulter, Catherine The Last Second
McEwan, Ian Machines Like Me
Patterson, James 18th Abduction
Patterson, James Miracle at St. Andrews
Patterson, James The Cornwalls Are Gone
Sandford, John Neon Prey
Woods, Stuart Wild Card
