Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2019:
ADULT FICTION:
*Adams, Elizabeth – Brimming With Questions
*Adams, Elizabeth – In Too Deep
Alexander, Tamera – Beyond This Moment
Alexander, Tamera – From a Distance
Alger, Cristina – The Darlings
Arana, Nikki – The Fragrance of Roses
*Archer, Jeffrey – Nothing Ventured
*Atwood, Margaret – The Testaments
Berg, Patti – A Midnight Clear
Box, C. J. – The Bitterroots: A Novel
*Carlson, Melody – The View From the Lighthouse
Chase, Marlene J. – The Photo Album
Coble, Colleen – A Cry in the Night
Coonts, Stephen – The Russia Account
*Copeland, Lori – Simple Gifts
*Cussler, Clive – The Titanic Secret
Lilly's Dream: Four Complete Romances in One Volume
Davis, Susan Page – Setting Course
*Davis, Susan Page – Steeped in Secrets
*Dekker, Ted – The Girl Behind the Red Rope
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Letters in the Attic
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – The Key in the Attic
Dunn, Sharon – The Package
Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic
*Feehan, Christine – Dark Illusion
*Fergus, Jim – The Vengeance of Mothers
*Fields, Jan – The Legend of Fuller's Island
*Gould, Leslie – Tearoom in the Tempest
Gregory, Philippa – Tidelands
Hanson, Pam – Winds of Change
Harris, Tessa – The Anatomist's Apprentice
Harris, Tessa – The Dead Shall Not Rest
Hazelwood, Ann Watkins – Lily Girl's Christmas Quilt
Hazelwood, Ann Watkins – Quilted Secrets
Hill, Patti – In Every Flower: A Novel
Hill, Patti – Like a Watered Garden: A Novel
*Jeffers, Sunni – With Grateful Hearts
*Kava, Alex – Deperate Creed
Kelly, Karen – A Man of His Word
*Kenyon, Sherrilyn – At Death's Door
*King, Stephen – The Institute
Lapeña, Shari – Someone We Know
*Lewis, Beverly – The Timepiece
McKinty, Adrian – The Chain
*Michaels, Fern – Cut and Run
Miller, Dawn – Promiseland: The Journal of Callie McGregor
Miller, Dawn – The Other Side of Jordan
Moyes, Jojo – One Plus One
*Neggers, Carla – Rival's Break
*Palmer, Jane – When She's Gone
*Patterson, James – Killer Instinct
Patterson, James – The Warning
*Pearl, Allison – Glazed Suspicion
*Penny, Louise – A Trick of the Light
Preston, Douglas J. – Old Bones
Robotham, Michael – Bleed for Me
Sharp, Jolyn – The Map in the Attic
Tang, Camy – Pressing On
Umberger, Carol – Circle of Honor: A Novel
Umberger, Carol – The Mark of Salvation
Umberger, Carol – The Price of Freedom
Ward, J. R. – Blood Truth
Ware, Ruth – The Turn of the Key
Whitehead, Colson – The Nickel Boys: A Novel
Wiggs, Susan – The Oysterville Sewing Circle: A Novel
Witemeyer, Karen – Stealing the Preacher
Woods, Stuart – Contraband
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Badani, Sejal – The Storyteller's Secret: A Novel
Baldacci, David – One Good Deed
Brown, Carolyn – The Perfect Dress
Brown, Sandra – Outfox
*Brunstetter, Wanda – The Healing Jar
*Champlin, Tim – Tom Sawyer's Dark Plot
Doiron, Paul – Almost Midnight
*Higgins, Kristan – Life and Other Inconveniences
*Hlad, Alan – The Long Flight Home
*Hunter, Stephen – Game of Snipers
Jackson, Lisa – Paranoid
Jeffries, Sabrina – Project Duchess
*Johnstone, William – Springfield 1880
Karon, Jan – Out to Canaan
*Leigh, Melinda – Bones Don't Lie
Macomber, Debbie – Window on the Bay: A Novel
*Miller, Judith – A Perfect Silhouette
Patterson, James – The Inn
*Preston, Douglas – Old Bones
Schwartz, John Burnham – The Red Daughter
Thayer, Nancy – Surfside Sisters: A Novel
Thomas, Jodi – The Little Teashop on Main
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Levin, Mark R. – Unfreedom of the Press
Taddeo, Lisa – Three Women
Callahan, Maureen – American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century
Cook, Roger – The Ten Greatest Conmen: True Stories of the World's Most Outrageous Scams
Malek, Tyler – Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook
Moreno, Lindsay Teague – Boss Up!: This Ain't Your Mama's Business Book
Bütz, Richard – Santas
Gillon, Steven M. – America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.
Ronald, D. A. B. – The Life of John André: The Redcoat Who Turned Benedict Arnold
EASY READERS:
Barnes, Derrick D. – The King of Kindergarten
Disney/Pixar – Toy Story 4
Gehl, Laura – My Pillow Keeps Moving!
Kennedy, Anne – One Big Turkey
Kennedy, Anne – One Christmas Bear
Krasnesky, Thad – Pterodactyl Show and Tell
Mattiangeli, Susanna – The Hideout
McAnulty, Stacy – Max Explains Everything: Grocery Store Expert
McClintock, Barbar – Vroom!
Solimine, John – Does Frankenstein Get Hungry?
Steuerwald, Joy – Peculiar Pig
Turk, Evan – You Are Home: An Ode to the National Parks
Van Dusen, Chris – If I Built a School
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Unicorn
JUNIOR FICTION:
Baldwin, Cindy – Where the Watermelons Grow
Bigelow, Lisa Jenn – Drum Roll, Please
DeKeyser, Stacy – The Rhino in Right Field
Durst, Sarah Beth – Fire and Heist
Hill, Amanda Rawson – The Three Rules of Everyday Magic
Holm, Jennifer L. – Swing It, Sunny
John, Antony – Mascot
Lafferty, Mur – Minecraft: The Lost Journals
Mancusi, Mari – The Once and Future Geek
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls: From the Creator of Captain Underpants
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn
Spalding, Esta – Shout Out for the Fitzgerald-Trouts
Sutherland, Tui T. – The Poison Jungle (Wings of Fire, Book 13)
Swender, Jennifer – Solving for M
Varnes, Allison – Property of the Rebel Librarian
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Pattison, Darcy – Pollen: Darwin's 130 Year Prediction
Animals Around the World
Why, Why, Why Do Snakes Have Fangs?
Gunzi, Christiane – The Best Book of Wolves and Wild Dogs
Maurer, Tracy – Samuel Morse, That's Who!: The Story of the Telegraph and Morse Code
Könye, Paul – Funky Things to Draw
Hood, Susan – Titan and the Wild Boars: The True Cave Rescue of the Thai Soccer Team
YOUNG ADULT:
Alexander, Kwame – Swing
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Storm and Fury: Harbinger
Barnes, Jennifer – Little White Lies
Chao, Gloria – American Panda
Clare, Cassandra – Ghosts of the Shadow Market
Craig, Erin A. – House of Salt and Sorrows
Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the First Ritual: Harley Merlin 4
Kristoff, Jay – Life Lik3
McElroy, Clint – The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!
McNeil, Gretchen – #MurderTrending
Milan, Maura – Ignite the Stars
Owen, Margaret – The Merciful Crow
Shepherd, Megan – Grim Lovelies
Shepherd, Megan – Midnight Beauties
Sterling, Isabel – These Witches Don't Burn
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Quinones, Sam – Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic
Burcaw, Shane – Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse
ADULT PLAYAWAYS:
Deveraux, Jude – A Justified Murder
Johansen, Iris – Dark Tribute
McEwan, Ian – Machines Like Me
Quick, Amanda – Tightrope
Steel, Danielle – Silent Night
DVDS:
*American Beauty
Aquaman
*Daniel Boone Trail Blazer
*Devil Wears Prada
*Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
Five Feet Apart
*Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Lars and the Real Girl
The Lego Movie: The Second Part
*The Longest Day
*Lord of the Rings
*Monsters, Inc.
The Mule
*Rich Man, Poor Man
Role Models
