Farmington R-7 School District ends mask requirement

5. Physical distancing will be maintained when possible.

6. Student health should be evaluated/monitored daily for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

7. MSHSAA guidelines are followed when it comes to participation in competitive play.

Ruble said this will allow a student who has been placed in quarantine to come to school beginning the 27th if they agreed to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and agree to additional safety screenings at school during their 14-day quarantine period.

“FSD health staff members may make recommendations to parents/guardians based on in-home contacts and other factors,” he said. “Further information will be shared to assist with understanding our new strategy and — as always — data will be evaluated consistently.

"We ask that you be patient as we work to implement the new procedures in an orderly manner so that it does not further disrupt classroom instruction. This new guidance provides an option for students to stay in school if they are not symptomatic after being identified as a close contact. We appreciate your patience and support.”

Ruble also said that the best scenario is still for students to be masked when social distancing can’t be achieved.