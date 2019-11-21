Mayor Larry Forsythe recognized November as National American Indian Heritage Month in a special presentation held during the Nov. 14 Farmington City Council meeting held at city hall.
Accepting the proclamation were Nancy Cozean and Lisa LaComb, whose great-grandmother was a toll booth operator on Farmington’s historic Plank Road.
In Forsythe's presentation, he noted that the city proclamation was being made in light of the history and culture of the United States being significantly influenced by the American Indians and indigenous people; the American Indian’s enhancement of the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America; and the fact that American Indian customs and traditions are respected and celebrated as part of a rich legacy throughout the United States.
Forsythe added that the nation first recognized National American Indian Heritage Week in 1976. The week-long recognition was later expanded to include the entire month of November by an act of Congress approved by President George H.W. Bush in August 1990.
The mayor concluded the reading of the proclamation saying, “Now, therefore, by the virtue of the authority invested in me as the mayor of Farmington, I, Larry D. Forsythe, do hereby proclaim the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month in Farmington and urge all of our citizens to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.”
Forsythe went on to announce that a celebration of Marylee Visnovske’s opening of a new Native American Art Gallery will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday as an extension of her health food store, Earth Mother Health Foods, located at 220 E. Harrison St. in Farmington.
The opening of the gallery will be preceded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. In addition to Forsythe, the event will also be attended by Jorge Lechua, a Native American who served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1979-1989 and in the Army Reserves from 1983-1993. Lechua is an Apache tribal member who lives in Bismarck.
In receiving the proclamation, Cozean said, “Mayor, I want to thank you on two accounts. First of all, through Farmington was the Trail of Tears. We have maps that indicate where the Trail of Tears went through Farmington. There are signs already up in Park Hills and also Ironton. So, we’re going to be part of that recognition of the Trail of Tears, which was an important trail.
“Also, currently in the Mineral Area College library, there is an exhibit of the Code Talkers and American Indian Heritage through the Smithsonian. It is one of the most spectacular exhibits that I’ve ever seen at Mineral Area College. Right now, it’s on a national tour. I encourage you to go. It’s free and its open to all Americans.”
In other action by the council, the first and second readings of Bill 34102019 and Bill 35102019 were read aloud and approved unanimously by all council members present. Ward II Councilman Edward Felker was absent.
In discussing the two bills following the Oct. 28 city council meeting, City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that the city had asked voters in November 2011 to approve a quarter-cent Transportation Tax, which is used to fund the city’s street improvement program. He added that the tax is also occasionally used to match the city’s grant programs through MoDOT and the FFA for the airport. After the transfers for the TIF districts, Beavers added that the tax generates about $900,000 a year which is spent on improvements to Farmington’s transportation system. The second tax approved by voters on the November 2011 ballot was a quarter-cent Parks and Recreation/Stormwater Tax that also generates, after TIF transfers, around $900,000 a year.
Because both city taxes were approved for a 10-year period in November 2011, both will be expiring on Sept. 30, 2022. With the approval of the bills at Thursday’s city council meeting, voters will be asked to extend both of the taxes for an additional 10 years when it appears on the April 7, 2020, ballot.
Council members also unanimously approved a special-use permit allowing a residential home at 210 W. Second St., which is currently zoned C-1: Central Business District. Beavers discussed the special use permit request during a public hearing at which no other comments were made.
