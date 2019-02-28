The Small Business Administration announced plans to form a strategic alliance with the Farmington Regional Chamber at last week’s business and community luncheon — but when District Director Maureen Brinkley was introduced as having worked 52 years for the federal agency, nobody could believe their ears or eyes.
The U.S. Small Business Administration was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business.
In her introduction of Brinkley, Candy Zarcone, director of Member Engagement and Business Development for the Farmington Regional Chamber, said, “Maureen Brinkley has been with the U.S. Small Business Administration since the beginning of her career and was appointed district director for the St. Louis office in January 2016.
"In this capacity she is responsible for delivering SBA programs and services to the 54 counties that comprise the eastern half of Missouri and oversees daily operations of the local SBA office in St. Louis, Missouri.”
Brinkley’s story is indeed amazing.
Having started with SBA as an administrative clerk in 1967, she worked her way to the top position by learning the skills for and serving in every position in the district office, including loan service officer, economic development specialist and business development specialist.
Recognized throughout the agency as a subject matter-expert on the 8(a) Business Development Program, she was the lead on a team that re-wrote the Standard Operating Procedures that govern its execution and was instrumental in bringing World Wide Technology into the 8(a) program back in 1992. Today that company is the largest African American-owned firm in the United States and earned $10.4 billion in revenue in 2017.
“A true champion and advocate for small businesses, Maureen launched and led the largest SBA One Stop Capital Shop in the nation, and presided over a Welfare-to-Work Initiative that helped hundreds of women in poverty stricken communities throughout St. Louis realize their independence through small business ownership,” Zarcone said. “Through her service on numerous special details for SBA headquarters, she initiated projects that expanded the use of SBA programs across the 48 contiguous states and Alaska, and developed innovative marketing approaches that reached historically underserved communities.
“Maureen is a graduate of the Excellence in Government Fellows Leadership Program and the recipient of the very first SBA Administrator’s Award. Most recently, Maureen was awarded the 2017 Mayor’s Award by St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, who honored her for her many years of dedication to helping St. Louis small businesses start and grow. She is the proud mother of two sons and grandmother to Zoe, ‘the light of her life.’”
In making her announcement to the chamber, Brinkley said this will be the first rural Strategic Alliance in the state of Missouri, and possibly the first in the entire United States.
“Having the Strategic Alliance in place means we will bring SBA workshops, confidential business counseling and business mentoring to the region with the help of the Farmington Regional Chamber.” Brinkley said. “We will have an ongoing monthly SBA presence here in the community.
“We need feedback from the Farmington business community to tell us what you need. We can have a class for anything you need. We can invite individuals in — former business owners, universities, whatever — to come in and provide that training to you. We’re going to be down here so much that you’re going to say, ‘Why doesn’t that lady go back home to St. Louis?’ But that’s not the goal.
“We want to do what we can to help. I’m often asked, ‘If you know so much about running a business, why don’t you have your own?’ The answer is very simple. I have no desire to work 24/7, but I want a paycheck every week — but I congratulate you for the work you do and I wish I had that same motivation."
Zarcone expressed excitement at the opportunities she believes will be made possible by the chamber’s alliance with the SBA.
“With the majority of our local businesses being classified as small businesses, we believe these added resources will be a tremendous asset to our region,” she said. “This strategic alliance aligns with the mission of the Farmington Regional Chamber to assist in business growth, economic improvement and community development so, this is a natural fit. We are honored to have been chosen for this opportunity and look forward to partnering with the SBA as we work together for a stronger business community.”
