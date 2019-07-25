{{featured_button_text}}

The 14th Annual Farmington Regional Chamber Golf Tournament took place under a sizzling hot sun on July 19 at the Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.

The four-person scramble began with a noon lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. tee time.

In addition to the tournament itself, there was also a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and "huge" hole-in-one prizes. Proceeds from the event help finance chamber activities throughout the year.

Chamber co-directors Laura Raymer and Candy Hinte said that, while the day was a very hot one, the entire day "sizzled" for everyone who took part.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments