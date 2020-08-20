Farmington responds to jump in county COVID-19 cases

“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have available to us to help slow the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” said Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center director. “It will take our entire community working together to slow the spread of COVID-19. With the recent increase in cases in our county, we want to stress the importance of safety measures to ensure our local healthcare staff remain safe and able to provide the care our community members need. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and effective hand hygiene, and refraining from touching our faces.”

Elliot added that a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. Individuals should still stay 6 feet away from others while wearing a mask to help reduce community spread.

It's likely that nothing reflected the seriousness of the situation more than a letter sent out to parents and students by Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble announcing that the first day of school was being moved from its original starting date of Aug. 25 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.