Farmington responds to jump in county COVID-19 cases

The Farmington R-7 School District, city of Farmington and Parkland Health Center — in coordination with the St. Francois County Health Center — responded quickly and decisively Tuesday afternoon to the rapid increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases recently reported in St. Francois County.
Over the past week, St. Francois County has seen an increase of nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with an increase in the rate of hospitalizations — and all reportedly the result of community spread.
In a statement released by Parkland Health Center and the St. Francois County Health Center asked for the community’s support in helping to slow community spread of the virus.
“We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, and are concerned about the escalation we are seeing throughout our county and our region,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “There are proven steps we can all take, and we need community support to reduce transmission to prevent a serious impact on our local health care resources. The increase is already having an impact on hospital admissions, and the rate at which we are seeing community spread is concerning in terms of our available resources.”
The single most effective prevention measure in the absence of a vaccine is wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the virus in community settings. Many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and can spread the virus without even knowing they are infected. Wearing a mask can prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have available to us to help slow the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” said Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center director. “It will take our entire community working together to slow the spread of COVID-19. With the recent increase in cases in our county, we want to stress the importance of safety measures to ensure our local healthcare staff remain safe and able to provide the care our community members need. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and effective hand hygiene, and refraining from touching our faces.”
Elliot added that a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. Individuals should still stay 6 feet away from others while wearing a mask to help reduce community spread.
It's likely that nothing reflected the seriousness of the situation more than a letter sent out to parents and students by Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble announcing that the first day of school was being moved from its original starting date of Aug. 25 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
“The Farmington R-7 School District faculty and staff have worked diligently throughout the summer weeks to prepare for our students to 'Return to Learn' on Tuesday, August 25th," he wrote. "All of us have missed seeing students on campus and truly look forward to their return. However, due to the most recent information and recommendations from the St. Francois County health officials and an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the FSD Board of Education and administration team has made a decision to delay the start of our school year for all students until September 8, 2020. BJC, along with our county health department, will be releasing a joint statement later this afternoon discussing the latest information regarding COVID cases in our region.
"By pushing back the start date, we intend to do our part to help slow the spread of the virus in our community. Further, we want to give students a better chance at a traditional face-to-face school experience this school year."
It was noted that "open house" at district schools are now being delayed to Sept. 1-3. More information will be made available to parents and students by building administrators.
"This is extremely short notice and we sincerely apologize. In our pandemic world we are responding to rapidly changing circumstances as best we can," Ruble said. "Our faculty and staff will continue to prepare for the upcoming school year. We will be using the time to prepare facilities, train on safety measures, offer professional development on best practices for instruction. We are proud of the effort our staff has made in order to provide a safe learning environment for all students. As the superintendent of the Farmington R-7 school district, I know without a doubt that students receive the best education when they are in our buildings with our dedicated and talented staff members. The members of the board and I appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We will continue to provide updates via our social media channels and School Messenger.”
In addition to the school district, both the Farmington Civic Center and Public Library issued statements Tuesday regarding a tightening of operation procedures in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Farmington Civic Center is requiring that masks be worn in the facility by all persons over the age of 6 years not engaged in physical activity unless a health condition prohibits use of a face covering; masks are recommended for all children between the ages of 2 years and 6 years of age; group fitness classes will be moved to alternate locations within the facility to allow sufficient space for social distancing; fitness center, track and gym users will be required to maintain social distancing and masks are recommended if the level of physical activity will permit use of a face covering; childcare services and private swim lessons will not be available until further notice; civic center staff will disinfect the facility and equipment on a regular basis and masks will be provided for facility users if needed; and social distancing and sanitation procedures remain in effect throughout the facility.
The library is also requiring the use of masks in the facility by all persons 6 years of age and older and masks are also being recommended for all children between the ages of 2 years and 6 years of age. The library is also instituting social distancing and sanitation procedures through the building. There are also limitations being imposed on the use of meeting rooms to insure that social distancing guidelines are followed.
Both the civic center and library statements noted that additional closures of facilities or limitations on use may be implemented upon the advice of public health officials.
Additionally, masks are also required for anyone entering any city building, including city hall, the police station and fire station.
To learn more about ways you can help keep yourself and others safe, visit https://www.bjc.org/keepingyousafe and http://sfchc.org/.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
