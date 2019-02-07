Farmington Rotary donates park equipment

Members of the Farmington Rotary Club donated a musical set of playground equipment to the city that has been installed at Engler Park.
The equipment includes a xylophone, drums and a tubular-bell chime by Little Tikes Commercial Playground.
"We want to bring more inclusive events for the children to the park system so that kids of all abilities can play," said Kendra Gibson, project manager for all-inclusive rec, representing Little Tikes Commercial Playground. "We're slowly transitioning the parks so they have pieces of inclusive play equipment for children of all abilities.
"The Rotary Club started out several years ago working with us to add some inclusive swings to Columbia Park. They've done several projects like this and we just continue to hope that they continue to do this in the future so that we can keep adding."
Vice President Curtis Walter was pleased that the Farmington Rotary Club was able to donate another set of playground equipment to the city.
"I think it's phenomenal as far as getting out into the community and getting this involved," he said. "We don't have anything like this for all-inclusive kids to play on. I know Ste. Gen has something, Perryville has something, but not Farmington until now. Getting something like this here in Farmington is a big deal to us."
