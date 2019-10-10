Around 30 people gathered to take part in a special flag raising ceremony held Saturday afternoon on property located in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy at the corner of W. Karsch Boulevard and N. Potosi Street in Farmington.
The service was held under the auspices of Farmington VFW Post 5896 to recognize the first flag raising at the city flagpole's new location. Its previous location was next to Applebee's Grill & Bar.
VFW Post Commander Bud Davis addressed the crowd before the American flag was raised, saying, "On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and all veterans here in this community, I would like to thank the city of Farmington, I would like to thank the donors for showing continuing support of veterans, showing their patriotism and what we stand for.
"We have shed blood, lost brothers and sisters over these colors. It's a lot more than just a piece of cloth to us. For you to always support us and recognizing our sacrifices — what we've done — it's an honor to be here and it's an honor to be a member of this community. For that, I thank you."
Following a prayer given by the post chaplain, the flag was raised by a team made up of VFW members, Farmington Fire Department first responders and Farmington High School JROTC cadets to the strains of the National Anthem.
"This is a great day," said Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe. "It's a beautiful day. I want to thank Lloyd and Ramona Jones of the R.L. Jones Company for contributing the easement to install the sign on their property; Jim Gibson of Politte Ready Mix for donating the concrete materials; Bill Giessing and Tony Thomas of Brockmiller Construction for installing and finishing the concrete, Eddie Wann and the city electric crew for supervising the installation of the lights and flagpole; Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey for working with the flagpole supplier to spec and order the pole; Bud Davis and the VFW for arranging the ceremony; and City Administrator Greg Beavers and the Farmington City Council for agreeing to fund the new flagpole. Thank you very much. This is one heck of a day."
You have free articles remaining.
The mayor also noted the attendance of councilmen Tom Joyce, Greg Hampton and Dennis Robinson at the ceremony, as well as offered thanks to the city fire department that will be insuring the flag is replaced whenever necessary.
"This is a very good location," Forsythe said following the ceremony. "It means a lot to the city. The original flagpole was put up by Chip Peterson and Joey Burgess. Joey had it all put up and it was on a piece of property that wasn't developed yet, but it was part of their Maple Valley Center. Whenever they platted it to put the pole up, they thought they were going to be on where Cecil Hulsey's big sign is, but in fact it became a part of Applebee's lot.
"To get it off Applebee's lot, we were going to have to move it somewhere else. Me and Greg [Beavers] got to discussing moving it and decided to move it somewhere other than a shopping center where it was all by itself. We were going to move it down by White Castle, but that didn't work out.
So, I got to driving around and I thought, 'Why don't we put it by Walgreens on that big knoll where you can see it from the east and the west?' We got with Ramona and Lloyd Jones and they were very gracious to do this.
Ramona Jones explained what the flag raising ceremony meant to both she and her husband, Lloyd.
"Lloyd and I are both thrilled to have been able to help in some way to have this magnificent flagpole and flag for the city of Farmington, which I think is going to be a great landmark," she said. "We also appreciate all of our veterans that have served and sacrificed for our country."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.