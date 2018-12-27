Farmington School District serves others

The Farmington R-7 School District not only teaches its students a wide range of schools like math, English, science, social studies and history, but also helps them to learn how to make a positive difference in the community by having them take part in community projects.
Superintendent Matt Ruble has submitted a list of social action projects performed by Farmington students that shows the students have been exceptionally busy this holiday season.
"As a school district we are always looking for ways to support our students and community," he said. "We also want to create lifelong learners who value service and giving back to those less fortunate. The holidays provide a wonderful opportunity for our staff and students to support and serve others and I believe this list has some amazing examples."
The list is as follows:
Season of Hope - The school district was able to assist 385 children this year and 60 kids for Shop with a Cop.
Toys for Georgia - Lincoln conducted a toy drive - Lincoln conducted a large collection and donated it to Children’s Hospital in honor of Georgia White. This year they collected 404 toys and over $1,600 to buy toys which will be taken to Children's Hospital.
Giving Tree - Middle School collected items that a middle school student would want... hoodies, sock, and hygiene items. More than $1,300 has been raised to purchase items. Also, $1,549.98 has been raised to purchase the following items: one $50 Dollar Gift Card; three sets of pajamas; five hair brushes; seven bottles of body wash; eight small bottles of shampoo and conditioner; nine bottles of hand wash; 10 fuzzy socks and gloves; 10 pillows; 11 toothbrushes; 13 tubes of toothpaste; 14 blankets; 18 pairs of socks; 22 bars or soap; 29 shampoos and conditioners; 29 toothbrushes; and 49 deodorants.
Roosevelt Thanksgiving baskets - Twenty Thanksgiving dinner baskets serving 100 people; baskets included everything for the dinner (turkey, rolls, vegetables, dressing). We will also be doing the same thing for Christmas dinner baskets.
Roosevelt Leadership Club - Made fleece tie blankets (8-10) to be donated to a Farmington nursing home. Small leftover pieces will be tied and donated to the animal shelter.
Ms.Stephan’s First Grade Classroom - Made fall candy-filled table decorations and delivered them to residents at Presbyterian Manor. Decorations were filled with some sugar free items also.
Canned Food Drive - FBLA, JROTC & NHS collected and delivered 1,184 pounds of food for the “Show-Me-Hunger” can food drive for our local Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry prior to the holiday seasons.
Socks for Veterans - FHS and JROTC collected 274 pairs of new socks that are distributed to local nursing homes through the VFW and American Legion over the Christmas holidays.
Freezin’ for a Reason - HS Student Council collected coats and winter wear for students. This brought in many warm items for students and a little more than $200 that will be donated to the Backpack Program and Caring Communities.
Knight Time Snack (Backpack Program) -
Roosevelt: 46 students are served through the Back Pack Program.
WF: 34 students are served through the Backpack Program.
Jefferson: 15 students are served through the Backpack Program
Truman: 13 students are served through the Backpack Program
Lincoln: 15 students are served through the Backpack Program
Middle School: 24 Students served through the Backpack Program
For a total of more than 120 students.
Truman Learning Center - Students collected 115 new toys for Season of Hope and over 300 canned food items for our local food pantry. Truman faculty and staff sponsored a family to provide their Christmas. Mrs. Hartenberger’s class made Rudolph cards with their hand prints for our local meals on wheels recipients. Mrs. Hartenberger’s kids also made snowmen cards that said, “Hope this jolly snowman makes you smile,” and sent them to recovering soldiers at the VA hospital.
Jefferson Elementary - Participates in the Season of Hope and Shop with a Cop. The Student Ambassadors also hosted a toy drive collecting nearly 150 items as well as hosting a food drive collecting more than 1,300 items.
Washington-Franklin Kindness Club - Lead by Sarah Wilson, along with collaborative efforts by many of our staff, focus on one of our core values each month. This month they have focused on "empathy" and implemented a service learning project that culminated with a toy drive for Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Dec. 13th is the final day of collection, and we currently have 305 new toys donated. We have students participating in Seasons of Hope and Shop with a Cop.
The 4th grade Character Council has written to local business leaders and hand-delivered letters to invite community members in to vote on our annual door decorating contest with monetary donations. Each year, we choose a family or two from WF with a need that isn’t receiving help from another source and utilize some of the money raised from the door decorating to fulfill those needs.
During November we learned about a local dog shelter that was in need of used blankets, food, etc. We collected items and donated to the shelter.
W.L.Johns: Organized by Larry Peterson, students from W.L. Johns go each Tuesday to Love a Dog Sanctuary in Farmington. Love a Dog Sanctuary houses more than 25 adult “high-need” dogs and is run by a Farmington resident in her 70’s.
The students of W.L. Johns have spent time mowing, weed eating, hauling trash, cleaning dog pens, hauling gravel. The owner has shared with us that the students we have brought over have completed much more in less time than anyone she has hired and paid to help out.
