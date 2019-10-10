{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington schools closed Oct. 14-18

Students and teachers in the Farmington School District will have next week off as city schools will not hold classes Oct. 14-18 due to fall semester break.

Due to fall semester break, schools in the Farmington School District will not hold classes Oct. 14-18.

In a mirror of spring break every year, students and teachers will not be having classes for the whole week. This will be the first year that Farmington has had a fall break.

The following week of Oct. 21-25 will be parent-teacher conferences. Parents and guardians have been notified and the teaching staff is encouraging parents attend to be made aware of how well their children are performing in their studies. The parent-teacher schedule of each school will be published next week.

