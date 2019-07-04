Farmington Schools registration schedule announced

The student registration schedule for the Farmington R-VII School District's 2019-2020 school year has been announced.
Required for new students at time of enrollment:
• Current immunization record (will not be permitted to enroll without up-to-date immunizations)
• Social security card (not required, but is used for proper record identification)
• Proof of residency, such as property tax statement, rental agreement, utility or telephone bill
• Birth certificate (required)
Visit the Farmington R-VII School District's website at www.fsdknights.com to download a registration form. Select the ‘Publications' link at the bottom of the home page; the ‘Student Enrollment Form' is under the 'Other Publications & Manuals' section. Page two of the form will be provided by the school at the time of registration
Note that the first day of school for students is Aug. 14.
Truman Learning Center (Kindergarten and Pre-K): Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All students are required to register. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019 to register for kindergarten.
Jefferson/Roosevelt/Washington-Franklin Elementary Schools (Grades 1-4); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register.
1st Grade - July 30; 2nd Grade - July 31; 3rd Grade – Aug. 1; 4th Grade – Aug. 2
Lincoln Intermediate Center (Grades 5-6); Aug. 5-6; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register.
Farmington Middle School (Grades 7-8); July 31-Aug. 1; noon-6 p.m. daily. All returning students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 701-1330 beginning July 25 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 7-8.
Farmington High School (Grades 9-12); July 30-Aug. 1; All students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 701-1310 beginning Aug. 1 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 9 through 12.
12th Grade, July 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 11th Grade, July 31, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 10th Grade, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 9th Grade, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Open Registration, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Open House Information - Aug. 8: Truman Learning Center – Kindergarten and Pre-K: 4-6 p.m.; Elementary Buildings - Grades 1-4: 5-7 p.m.; Lincoln Intermediate Center: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington Middle School: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington High School: 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.