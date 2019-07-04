{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Schools registration schedule announced

As impossible as it may seem, the new school year will begin in around a month-and-a-half from now. The Farmington School District has announced registration information for students in all grades.

The student registration schedule for the Farmington R-VII School District's 2019-2020 school year has been announced.

Required for new students at time of enrollment:

• Current immunization record (will not be permitted to enroll without up-to-date immunizations)

• Social security card (not required, but is used for proper record identification)

• Proof of residency, such as property tax statement, rental agreement, utility or telephone bill

• Birth certificate (required)

Visit the Farmington R-VII School District's website at www.fsdknights.com to download a registration form. Select the ‘Publications' link at the bottom of the home page; the ‘Student Enrollment Form' is under the 'Other Publications & Manuals' section. Page two of the form will be provided by the school at the time of registration

Note that the first day of school for students is Aug. 14.

Truman Learning Center (Kindergarten and Pre-K): Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All students are required to register. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019 to register for kindergarten.

Jefferson/Roosevelt/Washington-Franklin Elementary Schools (Grades 1-4); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register.

1st Grade - July 30; 2nd Grade - July 31; 3rd Grade – Aug. 1; 4th Grade – Aug. 2

Lincoln Intermediate Center (Grades 5-6); Aug. 5-6; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register.

Farmington Middle School (Grades 7-8); July 31-Aug. 1; noon-6 p.m. daily. All returning students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 701-1330 beginning July 25 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 7-8.

Farmington High School (Grades 9-12); July 30-Aug. 1; All students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 701-1310 beginning Aug. 1 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 9 through 12.

12th Grade, July 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 11th Grade, July 31, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 10th Grade, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 9th Grade, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Open Registration, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Open House Information - Aug. 8: Truman Learning Center – Kindergarten and Pre-K: 4-6 p.m.; Elementary Buildings - Grades 1-4: 5-7 p.m.; Lincoln Intermediate Center: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington Middle School: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington High School: 6-8 p.m.

