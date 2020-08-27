Farmington schools using two apps for communication

“Because it’s pulling from our student information system, instead of sending out a mass alert to everybody in the world that a certain bus is running late, it will allow me to know who is on that bus and I can send out an alert to people on that bus that it is running late.”

As part of the flexibility, teachers will be able to create their own notification groups based on the students in a class. Coaches will be able to create their own groups and parents will be able to join with a code.

“Parents can see all their children’s classes and can get all the messages from the teachers,” Southern said. “That is a two-way messaging system, so a teacher can send out a message to all the parents in that class. Parents and students can reply, and the particular thing about this app is we get a report of all those conversations. We always want to make sure all students and staff are protected, all those conversations are kept.

“As teachers we don’t text our students. We’re not giving out our personal cell phone numbers and vice versa. This allows for that without sharing the personal phone number.”

Information for app download and signup is available on the Farmington School District website, www.fsdknights.com under the parents tab ‘School Messenger FAQS’.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

