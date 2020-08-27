Farmington schools using two apps for communication

For the start of the 2020-2021 school year — now postponed to Sept. 8 — the Farmington School District is implementing a new communications and notification program for staff, parents and students.
The program centers mainly on two apps for smartphones — SchoolMessenger and Crisis Go. John Krause, Farmington School Disrict safety director, said that Crisis Go will be utilized for emergency communications, and SchoolMessenger will be utilized for day-to-day operations. He discussed the Crisis Go app that he is in charge of implementing.
“Crisis Go is an alerting app with different features built into the app,” he said. “There are different levels of alerts that can be sent. We have critical alerts and important alerts. Each teacher will have the ability to send and receive critical alerts for soft-lockdown, hard-lockdown, ALICE response option for active shooter; all those response threats we need to respond to immediately. They will have that critical alerting capacity within the building and within the district.”
Krause added that there are messaging features in the app as well. “During an emergency we’ll have the capacity within that app to send out checklists. If we send an alert for teachers to evacuate, we’ll send the alert and then they will click immediately to the checklist for those most important tasks. There’s ongoing communications during an event, so we can communicate within a building within the district. We can text to type, we can voice to type, we can send video, pictures, everything is built in, easy to navigate.”
The district will be able to communicate with parents and students. The app has rostering capabilities where there is accounting for staff and students during an emergency and assisting administrators with returning students to parents.
“We have an anonymous tip line in there where staff and parents can go on the website, click a link and enter tips — bullying reports or threats — that will be monitored by the building administrator,” Krause said. “We have databases in there for our risk assessment and suicide assessments.”
Innovation and Communications Director Mindy Southern spoke about the SchoolMessenger system.
“At the end of the year last year, the school district sent out a survey to parents asking about many different things,” she said. “One of the things asked about is how parents would like to be communicated with from the school district. Overwhelmingly, they said emails and texts.”
As a result, over the summer staff have been working on streamlining communications.
“Right now we are pushing parents to sign up for SchoolMessenger,” Southern said. “It actually syncs with our school information system where all the parent and student email addresses and phone numbers are stored. There’s an app for your phone or you can do it web-based. You can go in there and pick your preferences.”
According to Southern, the system behind the app will simplify how the district gets the information out to the public.
“Administrators will be able to send out mass messages on that one app,” she said. “People get their information from a lot of different places, right now we are trying to post on our website, post on social media, have the principals send out an email and we post on our digital bulletin board called Peachjar.
“SchoolMessenger will allow us to put our information in all those places simultaneously. So, when school gets cancelled, we will be putting it on SchoolMessenger. Instead of one person trying to juggle all of these different places, we’re sending through one service.”
Currently, only parents and students in the student information system receive messages. The district will add another option soon where outsiders can subscribe to receive notifications. Southern also noted that the Knightsalert Textcaster system is no longer being used.
Southern is impressed with the flexibility and capabilities of the new system.
“We can do some amazing things with it,” she said. “It’s going to help us send out alerts. At the high school level, if your student is tardy to class, it will send out an alert. If your student’s lunch balance is getting low, it sends a message that their account is getting low.
“Because it’s pulling from our student information system, instead of sending out a mass alert to everybody in the world that a certain bus is running late, it will allow me to know who is on that bus and I can send out an alert to people on that bus that it is running late.”
As part of the flexibility, teachers will be able to create their own notification groups based on the students in a class. Coaches will be able to create their own groups and parents will be able to join with a code.
“Parents can see all their children’s classes and can get all the messages from the teachers,” Southern said. “That is a two-way messaging system, so a teacher can send out a message to all the parents in that class. Parents and students can reply, and the particular thing about this app is we get a report of all those conversations. We always want to make sure all students and staff are protected, all those conversations are kept.
“As teachers we don’t text our students. We’re not giving out our personal cell phone numbers and vice versa. This allows for that without sharing the personal phone number.”
Information for app download and signup is available on the Farmington School District website, www.fsdknights.com under the parents tab ‘School Messenger FAQS’.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
