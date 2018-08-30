Editor's note: Here's a look at some of the sporting events held as of Aug. 29
VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 2, Notre Dame 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – An experienced Farmington volleyball team did not flinch when Notre Dame rallied for six straight points in the second set on Monday.
Senior Jesse Miller shifted the momentum with one of her team-high 12 kills, and the Knights rolled 25-14, 25-19 for their fifth victory in six tries against the Bulldogs.
Kaylee Wooldridge connected on match point to equal teammate Jordyn Harris with four kills each for the Knights. Sarah Bauer dished out 14 assists and Miller added 10 more.
Macey Pauls provided six digs and Blair Busenbark picked up five more.
SOCCER
Farmington 3, Parkway West 2
BALLWIN, Mo. – Bryce Sancegraw scored on an assist from Tyler Herzog with about six minutes to play, and the Farmington boys soccer team debuted with a 3-2 victory at Parkway West.
The Knights (1-0) erased a pair of one-goal deficits for an exciting result after being held scoreless for roughly 55 minutes of action.
Roberts made it 1-1 on a feed from Sancegraw, who later notched his first of two goals on the day to forge a 2-2 deadlock with Roberts assisting.
Chad Silvey made five saves as the winning keeper for Farmington.
FOOTBALL
Farmington 23, Union 12
FARMINGTON – Head coach Erik Kruppe was excited about the extra dimension that a healthy Royce Harris would bring to the Farmington football team this fall.
After being sidelined all of last season due to a broken arm, the junior split back displayed an explosive quality during two pivotal plays that propelled the Knights in their debut contest.
Harris caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from new quarterback Carson Sutton, and added a dazzling 68-yard punt return for another score as Farmington topped Union 23-12 on Friday night.
Sutton was 5-of-10 passing for 101 yards in his varsity debut under center, and fired a second touchdown strike to senior standout Tycen Gray late in the third quarter.
The Farmington defense – which delivered three interceptions and three sacks overall – made two subsequent stands in the red zone to protect a two-possession lead.
The Knights (1-0) immediately looked to establish the run during their 13-play opening drive, and Harris highlighted that effort with a 22-yard sweep down the right side.
Union (0-1) would stall at the Farmington 29 after their fumble recovery answered a brilliant, 1-handed pick by Sutton from an outside linebacker spot.
After taking over on downs, Farmington dialed a long throw that narrowly eluded the reach of a Union defender. Harris held on to the ball and shrugged off a man to reach the endzone for a 10-0 lead.
The Wildcats proved themselves to be more formidable than last year’s 2-8 record might insinuate, and briefly turned momentum in the second quarter.
Jesus Payan sacked Sutton moments after the Knights had moved the chains on Eli Lamb’s reception on a 4th-and-8 play from their own side of midfield.
Matt Brey rallied the Union offense with a 37-yard run straight ahead and ensuing 20-yard catch. Derek Hulsey then connected with Eli Klenke near the right pylon for a 10-yard touchdown.
Hulsey found Eli Klenke over the middle for a 27-yard gain on 3rd-and-20 later in the second quarter, but was sacked by Dalton Berg to force an eventual punt.
Harris caught the kick on a dead run, then broke a tackle near the right sideline before cutting across the field for a 68-yard touchdown with 5:51 remaining before halftime.
Tycen Gray jumped a route for an interception on the next defensive series, and returned it 45 yards to the Union 26. But the Knights could not extend their 16-6 advantage before the break.
Hulsey finished 20-of-46 overall for 249 yards, and led an impressive drive after a false start on 4th-and-1 forced Farmington to punt its opening possession of the second half away.
Bray would drop a sure touchdown, but a fourth-down pass interference call led to a 10-yard scoring strike from Hulsey to Peyton Burke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.