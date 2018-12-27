Try 1 month for 99¢

Farmington is among eight southeast Missouri communities selected to receive $1.79 million in transportation alternative funds.

Thirteen applications were received this past November totaling more than $4.1 million in requests. The projects consisted of trails, sidewalks and ADA improvements to existing sidewalks. A selection committee comprised of representatives from local regional planning commissions reviewed applications before making their recommendations.

These funds, which are set aside by Congress to be used specifically for transportation alternatives, allow communities to develop projects that improve the quality of a community and enhance the travel experience. Local agencies could apply for funds to develop a variety of projects located in rural and urban communities to create safe, accessible, attractive and environmentally-sensitive communities where people want to live, work and recreate.

In addition to Farmington, local agencies selected to receive the enhancement funds include Bertrand, Dexter, East Prairie, Houston, Perryville, Sikeston and Ste. Genevieve County.

