Farmington Water Park opens for 20th season

Saturday is the opening day of the 2019 season for the Farmington Water Park, and as is always the case, a large crowd is expected to show up for the occasion.
"This will be the kickoff to the 20th anniversary season of the water park," said John Bader, Activities and Communications coordinator for the city of Farmington. "We're asking people to 'stay tuned' to the Farmington Water Park page on Facebook as we have many exciting events and activities planned to celebrate this milestone."
"We have season passes on sale now starting at just $65. We also have private party rentals available, but they are filling up fast. As always, we offer birthday parties throughout the year. Something new that we're offering this year is a birthday party package that includes a room rental the Farmington Civic Center."
Bader added that the water park staff is certified by the Starfish Aquatic Institute.
"They strive to maintain high professionalism and highest standards of emergency training," he said. "Our staff trains monthly in order to achieve this. We want to make clear that the purpose of the lifeguard staff is not to supervise your child, but rather to prevent emergencies from happening. Because of that we require parents and guardians to closely supervise children and assist enforcing policies with their own child.
"Children who are 4 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 16 years old or older in the water. Children 5 to 11 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 16 years old or older. Children in flotation devices must be accompanied by and within arm's reach of a parent or guardian who is 16 years of age or older in the water.
The water park's hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. seven days a week. Back to school hours, from Aug. 12 – Sept. 2, are as follows: Closed Monday through Friday, but the splash pad will be open at no charge; and from 11 a.m. 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, including Labor Day, which is the last day of the season.
Daily fees are free for children 2 years of age or younger; $7 for youth ages 3-11 and $5.75 after 4 p.m.; $8 for adults 12–61 and $6.50 after 4 p.m.; $7 for seniors 62 years and older and $5.75 after 4 p.m. Groups of 10-24 receive a discount of 50 cents off per person, but swimmers must arrive as a group. Groups of 25 or more receive a discount of $1 per person, but organizers must call ahead and swimmers should arrive as a group.
The water park will remain open except during threatening weather, such as thunderstorms, lightning and tornadoes; and/or a minimum temperature of 72 degrees. Staff will clear the pools at the first sound of thunder or sight of lightning. Guests may seek shelter in the locker rooms.
During periods of low attendance — under 20 guests — various attractions and/or pools may close as well as the entire water park. Additionally, the water park may close due to unforeseen circumstances at any time.
Rain checks will be issued when the pool has been cleared and has remained clear for at least one hour after the pool manager has cleared the pools or is closed due to low attendance. Guests may receive a rain check to visit the park on another day during the current season.
The water park will remain open until the Parks and Recreation Director makes the decision to close for the day. Guests must present their receipt to receive a rain check. No cash refunds will be given.
For more information on booking parties, private rentals and season passes, call the civic center at 573-756-0900 or drop by the civic center at 2 Black Knight Drive.
