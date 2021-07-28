Farmington woman keeps moving forward

Some people seem to get everything in life handed to them on a silver platter. Stephanie Crabera isn’t one of those people.
Born in Missouri and raised in Farmington, Crabera married a Mexican national and moved to Mexico where she lived around two-and-a-half hours from the city of Guadalajara. After eight years, Crabera moved back to southeast Missouri with her three children, all three of whom had been born in the United States.
“As you can imagine, being away for so long, it was like starting over again,” she said. “In fact, a lot of things were culture shock because in eight years, things change a lot. It’s a whole different world down there — things are so much different. The first apartment we lived in didn’t even have running water. It was a very humbling experience. I wouldn’t say today, ‘I’m ready to move back to Mexico,’ because I’m not. I wouldn’t do it again, but I don’t regret any of my experiences and the things that I learned.
“While living in Mexico, I became bilingual in Spanish. I think anybody who has a chance to learn a second language — especially if you’re living in that culture — it makes a big difference because culture is definitely a piece of language. You can read in a book, or you can translate, or you can interpret, but if you don’t know the cultural piece, you don’t fully understand their language. I was very thankful I was able to learn another language. I made some great friends in Mexico. Some of them I haven’t seen in years because I’ve been back here in the United States, but eventually someday I’ll go back.”
On her occasional visits back to the states, Crabera said there was one thing she always looked forward to upon her return — taking a hot shower.
“You can just turn on the water and it’s hot right away,” she said. “Even when my kids were little, if you wanted a hot shower in Mexico, it was with bucket and scoop. We had to experience a lot of different things — maybe not favorable things, but things we learned a lot from.”
Crabera and her three children — Damian, who is now 15 and will be a sophomore in high school this fall; and her twins, Sebastian, and Sofia, who just turned 11 in June — returned to the United States when her oldest was in first grade.
“Damian had been through preschool, kindergarten, and part of first grade in Mexico, so he came back to the United States as an English language learner,” she said. “Spanish was most definitely his first language. We put him into school. He’s still fluent in Spanish, but he’s losing a little bit of his conversational Spanish just because he doesn’t use it.”
Because she had no job, Crabera and her children lived with her mother for around six months.
“I tried to find a job… I tried to find a car… I didn’t have anything,” she said. “I was starting all over again with three kids. At that time, I was still married, and my husband was still in Mexico working on paperwork to come here legally, which was a very long journey. I had to be on food stamps and was actively trying to find a job. I had been working on my bachelor’s degree in business administration — and I still was at that point in time. I started doing temp work, anything I could find.
“After that, I secured a permanent full-time job, but I started out at $16,500 a year to support me and my three kids. That was really tough, but I kept working on my bachelor’s degree. We made it through and after about six months we had our own place. We made things work however we could. I kept working to better myself. I finished my bachelor’s degree and moved on to another job where I got an increase in salary — which was great for me and my kids.”
Asked how she and her children were able to survive on a small income, Crabera said, “People think it’s impossible to live on $16,500 a year, but we all learn to live within the means of what we make. You have to make it work. When you make $16,000 a year, you get what you can and the rest of it you don’t. It’s like people say, ‘If I was making $300,000 a year, I would be set,’ but people spend more when they make more.
“It was really hard. There were a lot of times that there wasn’t money there. My family has helped a lot on this journey and have been very supportive. There were a lot of times when my family did have to help, so I’m grateful and happy that I had that, because not everybody does. You just have to make it work. There’s no other option.”
In her new job, Crabera was able to gain some experience working in human resources.
“It was great!” she said. “That’s where I found it was my niche. It was what I really wanted to do, and I liked it. At that point I started working on my master’s degree in human resource management. As you can imagine, working full-time with three children and being on your own was really difficult. There were a lot of times when I didn’t want to write one more paper! Of course, I didn’t want to stop there. I graduated with my master’s degree in May from Walden University.
“I did it online. You know, a lot of schools are online now, but they weren’t when I started my degree. So, you had very limited options of which ones you could do online. But now, it’s like anywhere you go you can do it online now. That was the one that was offering the program that I was looking for. Right before I got my master’s degree, I secured a new job. I got an H.R. generalist job — absolutely what I was working towards. I have been there since March and super happy. It’s a really great company and there’s room for growth.
“Of course, I want to continue to grow and move forward. It’s just been a very long journey. There’s bumps in the road wherever you go. In the middle of that, my marriage ended. The kids’ father eventually made it to the states and got his green card. He was here about a year-and-a-half before we got divorced. He isn’t in Missouri, but he’s still in the United States.”
And how was Crabera able to accomplish so much when she initially had few resources to draw upon?
“I would say I’ve always been a pretty determined person,” she said. “I think when you go through a lot of trials like I’ve gone through — I mean, up and down all over the place — I think that makes you a little more determined. I think I was definitely more humble when I came back and definitely more grateful for those little things that we take advantage of. I mean, we take a shower and turn on the hot water and don’t think anything about it. If you didn’t have that shower where you can just turn the hot water on, you don’t realize how that would feel.
“I think here in the United States we take for granted a lot. I try to not take things for granted because not everyone has the leisures and luxuries that we have. To us, they’re not leisures and luxuries — they’re just basic things. I’m more determined and persistent in moving forward. I think there were probably a lot of times when I thought, ‘Man, I just can’t do this,’ but I have my three kids and they depend and rely on me, so I just have to keep pushing.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
“As you can imagine, being away for so long, it was like starting over again.” – Stephanie Crabera