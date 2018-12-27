Holidays always trigger memories of experiences and dishes that recall a particular person or day. Christmas especially brings a storehouse of recollections all its own. So, I’m indulging myself this week and writing about some of my personal favorite foods and memories I’ve shared with family and friends through the years.
My mother always made a huge production of Christmas. There wasn’t a flat surface in the house that didn’t hold a Christmas decoration. Wreathes were on the door and windows, special hand towels in the bath and kitchen, and a decorated tree in the living room complete with strands of colored- lights. Unfortunately, when one bulb burned out, they all went out! It could take an hour or more to find the problem bulb.
There was also a large tree placed in the bay window of the old LePere family home, one house down from ours. The old, treasured ornaments were brought out and carefully placed on the branches. My cousin Gloria Doss and I were the ones to finish the tree with a coating of, at Gloria’s insistence, carefully placed silvery icicle strands. The grand finale was the elaborate tableau of a Christmas village my mother fashioned each year under the tree, where tucked on the highest hill was Santa in his sleigh being pulled by eight, tiny reindeer. With the tree lights on it became quite magical.
The highlight of the season came, each year though, when mom and dad would take me to downtown St. Louis to “oh” and “ah” over the splendor of the large and whimsical window displays at Famous-Barr and Stix Baer and Fuller. Each year the displays were different, and each seemed more elaborate with animated characters in enchanted settings of wonderous themes. I never outgrew my love and anticipation for visiting those mesmerizing holiday windows. After my own son was born, we continued the ritual with him until the windows went dark and were dressed no more. I still miss them.
Since those young years, I’ve celebrated Christmas in many other places, but I’ve always carried many of the same traditions with me, even during difficult times as I found them comforting. When my husband and I bought our home on Maple Street I added the Christmas Cabinet. It was an old and a little-worse-for-wear walnut armoire I had found that had beveled glass mirrors in the doors. It was quite handsome once my Dad had refinished it for me. It was normally used as a bookcase with closed doors. But at Christmas it became my mini-recreation of the long-ago Christmas windows.
The shelves were lined and filled with special ornaments, decorations, toys from Christmases past, small wrapped gifts and holiday plates filled with candies and cookies. On the top shelf, my hand-made Raggedy Ann doll presided in pride-of-place. The Christmas Cabinet became as much a part of the season as did the Christmas tree. My son especially loved the Cabinet. The year my father died in the late fall I didn’t have much desire to decorate for Christmas and the cabinet doors remained closed. Then early one morning I found my teen-age son dragging out boxes of decorations. I asked what he was doing, and he firmly replied, “I’m decorating the Christmas Cabinet.”
There are times when a tradition is more than just a family ritual… it is an act of love.
Among my memories are tucked those experiences and meals I’ve shared with friends and family at various times and places; many now live in distant states, and others are observing it from a heavenly setting. Following are just a few of the special recipes I’ve gathered. I consider these my “memory dishes” as when I make them, I also remember those they came from.
One of my most fondly remembered preparations for Christmas was the baking and decorating of cut-out sugar cookies. These were made every year with Grandmother LePere’s hand-written recipe from the late 1800s. Mom and her oldest sister, Aunt Tillie (better known as “Auntie”), made the cookies and I was allowed to help with the decorating.
Grandmother LePere’s Sugar Cookies
2 cups sugar
1 cup butter or shortening
2 tsp. vanilla
3 eggs
1 cup milk
5 cups flour
6 tsp. baking powder
dash of salt
Use enough flour to make the dough stiff and enough to use when rolling out on the board. That was the full extent of her written instructions and we were lucky we got that. Often in the old recipes, they didn’t even give amounts! It was understood if you didn’t know how to put it all together, you shouldn’t be there.
But for those of us who like a little better roadmap when cooking, the following standard instructions are now included: In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly cream the butter, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs; beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the milk. Sift together the dry ingredients; blend into the creamed mixture. Divide the dough in half, wrap in Saran Wrap and chill for one hour.
On a lightly floured board, roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake on a greased cookie sheet (I usually line the sheet with parchment paper instead) and bake in a 375-degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes. (Watch that cookies don’t burn!) Remove from rack and cool thoroughly before decorating with Confectioner’s or other frosting. Makes 2 dozen cookies.
I never made candy at Christmas as both my mother, Viola Chilton, and Callie Douglas, my mother-in-law, were candy experts. Callie made delicious fudge and divinity while mom made her potato-peanut butter roll and creamy penuche.
Mom’s Penuche Candy
2 lbs. light brown sugar
1 cup evaporated milk
½ cup butter
¼ tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 ½ cup chopped nuts
In a heavy saucepan, cook and stir the sugar, milk, butter and salt over medium heat until it begins to boil. Continue cooking without stirring until it reaches a soft ball stage (234 degrees). Remove from the heat and cool to just warm (110 degrees on candy thermometer). Then beat in the vanilla and nuts. Pour into a greased 9-inch pan and cool completely. When firm cut into 1 ½ -inch squares. Makes 36.
I was also blessed to have had several aunts who were exceptional cooks and shared many of their recipes and tips with me through the years. This one is from my “Scrubby-Dutch” Aunt Lu Greb.
Aunt Lu’s Macaroni Salad with Cooked Dressing
1 pkg. macaroni
1 can peas, drained or½ pkg. frozen peas
1 small onion, sliced and diced
2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced and cubed
2 stalks celery, cubed
1 carrot, shredded
1 red or green pepper, diced
salt and pepper to taste
3 or 4 sweet pickles, diced
Cook the macaroni in boiling salted water until tender. Drain and let cool. Then add the above ingredients and mix well. Pour the cooked dressing over all and toss again.
Cooked Dressing
½ cup sugar
½ cup vinegar
½ cup water
1 tsp salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 Tbs. mustard
2 eggs, beaten
Mix dry ingredients together in the top of a double boiler. Add the beaten eggs, water and vinegar. Cook over hot (not boiling) water until mixture is thick. Remove from heat and cool slightly then pour over macaroni salad.
Also good over cabbage slaw or potato salad.
I included the following recipe, as it is similar to a salad I often enjoyed at Famous-Barr for lunch when shopping with my high school best friend, Gloria Giessing and her mother, Mary Giessing. After I found this recipe, I would often include it for a holiday dinner.
Frozen Cranberry Banana Salad
1 20-oz can pineapple tidbits
5 medium firm bananas, halved lengthwise and sliced
1 16-oz. can whole-berry cranberry sauce
½ cup sugar
1 12oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
½ cup chopped walnuts
Drain pineapple juice into a medium bowl; set pineapple aside. Add bananas to the juice. In a large bowl, combine cranberry sauce and sugar. Remove bananas, discarding the juice, and add to the cranberry mixture. Stir in pineapple, whipped topping and nuts. Pour into a 13”x9”x2” dish. Freeze until solid.
Remove from the freezer 15 minutes before cutting. Makes 12-16 servings.
For a Christmas buffet I always prepared the traditional ham but, after receiving a bottle of Puerto Rican rum, I created this more spirited glaze. I continue to use it today when I bake a ham at Easter to take to the home of my cousins’ Ed and Belinda Harris.
Holiday Ham with Spirited Glaze
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
One medium, pre-cooked, bone-in ham, (I prefer Ozark Pride simply because my dad always used these). Size depends on number of guests. Rule of thumb is ½ pound per person, more or less. Use your own preferred method of baking the ham or follow directions on the wrapping. Start glazing the ham during the last hour and, using a pastry brush, glaze, every 10 minutes until ham is done.
Spirited Glaze
Drain 1 medium can of pineapple rings or crushed pineapple. Save the juice. To a little over ¼ cup of the juice (more can be added later if needed), whisk in ¼ cup regular mustard, ¼ -1/2 cup brown sugar, and ¼ cup rum. If using crushed pineapple rather than the rings, stir it in now. I usually place pineapple rings studded with cloves on the ham when I score it. Taste the glaze and add more brown sugar, juice or rum if needed. The glaze should be a little syrupy. The alcohol in the rum evaporates while cooking, but the lovely flavor remains!
I think the following recipe was given to me about 20-years ago by Judy Myers, our next-door neighbor on Liberty Street, who found it in a Taste of Home magazine. Wherever it came from… it’s a dandy!
Caramelized Onions and Green Beans
In a large skillet, cook 4 strips of bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towels, drain, crumble and set aside. Reserve 2 Tbs. of the drippings.
Slice thin and separate rings of 1 large or two medium onions. Place rings in the drippings in the skillet and cook and stir over medium-low heat until tender for 30 to 50 minutes until well-caramelized. Don’t let them burn! Meanwhile, cook two pounds of fresh green beans until crisp-tender, or drain two 16-oz. cans of green beans to use. Stir 3 tablespoons of vinegar and 4 and ½ tablespoons of brown sugar into the onions. Stir well until coated. Add the beans, season with ¼ tsp. each salt and pepper, and cook over medium heat, uncovered, for 2-3 minutes then add the crumbled bacon and toss gently. Serves 6 to 8 people.
Don’t count on leftovers as there usually aren’t any!
A friend and volunteer, Elizabeth Hayes of Grass Valley California, gave me this Curried Fruit Compote recipe when I was the American Cancer Society’s Tri-County Unit director. The recipe for Chicken Asparagus Casserole that follows was top chicken recipe in 1976 and is from Dorothy Counts, who was my secretary and right-hand. It was good people like these two who helped me through a very difficult time.
Curried Fruit Compote
1 16-oz. can of pear halves
1 16-oz. can cling-peaches or apricot halves (or use both!)
1 20-oz. can pineapple slices or chunks
6 Maraschino cherries, halved
4 Tbs. butter (1/2 stick)
¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
4 tsps. curry powder
1/8 cup reserved juice
About two hours before serving:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Drain fruits thoroughly, reserve ¼ cup of the juice and save the rest for another use. In a small saucepan over low heat melt the butter then stir in the curry powder and about 1/8th cup of reserved juice. Place drained fruits in a shallow 1 ½-quart casserole; spoon butter mixture over the fruits. Bake 1 (one) hour. Serve warm. Goes well with ham, lamb or poultry. Leftovers should be refrigerated and can be served cold or warmed another day. Makes 12 servings.
Chicken Asparagus Casserole
1 tsp. flavor enhancer
1/8 tsp. pepper
4 whole chicken breasts, skinned and boned
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 can Cream of Chicken Soup
1/3 cup mayonnaise (no substitutes)
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp. curry powder
1 large can whole asparagus spears, drained, or cook
fresh asparagus until crisp-tender
¼ cup Cheddar Cheese
Cut chicken breasts into strips. Sprinkle on the flavor enhancer and pepper. Brown in the oil in a heated skillet at medium temperature about 10 minutes.
In a bowl mix together the soup and mayo, lemon juice and curry powder. In a large casserole dish place the asparagus spears; place chicken strips over this and spoon soup mixtures over all. Sprinkle with ¼ cup shredded Cheddar Cheese. Cover with foil, Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. This is good served over cooked rice. Serves 6
It gets pretty hectic over the holidays and meal preparations often get lost in the shuffle. My Aunt Thelma Chilton gave me this recipe when I was a new bride and rookie cook. It has become my standard go-to dish when I’m in a hurry and stretches to cover unexpected (or even expected) company for informal meals. A good Potluck dish, too. It’s a winner with everyone.
Cherokee Casserole
In a large skillet, brown 1-pound ground beef in 1 Tbs. oil and add ¾ cup chopped onion and cook until beef is browned, and onions are tender. Then stir in salt, pepper and garlic salt to your taste and about 1/8 tsp. oregano. Mix in one can Cream of Mushroom Soup, 1 can diced tomatoes not drained, 1 cup of Minute Rice and stir for 6 to 8 minutes until rice is tender. Add in 6 to 8 sliced stuffed olives. Pour into an oblong baking dish and top with slices of American Cheese and additional sliced olives. Bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is bubbly, about 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.
My Aunt Ethel Detring shared her recipe for Ozark Pudding with me when I needed a quick dessert to serve to my new husband’s friends at what became their weekly Poker Night. It’s become one of my favorites as it’s delicious and nice for any occasion.
Ozark Pudding
1 egg
¾ cup sugar
¼ tsp baking powder
1/3 cup flour
1/8 tsp. salt
1 cup apples, peeled and chopped
¼ cup nuts, chopped
1 tsp. vanilla
Beat the egg, add the sugar and beat until foamy. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together and add to the egg mixture. Add the chopped apples and nuts. Pour into a greased 8 X8 baking pan and bake in a 325-degree oven for 30 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, ice cream, or drizzle a little caramel sauce over the top.
My roll call of favorites wouldn’t be complete without including at least one recipe from my Auntie: Tillie LePere Doss Chilton. I spent as much time with Auntie and Gloria as I did at home as a child. Part of that may have been that Auntie was an excellent cook. Occasionally, I would stay overnight and looked forward to the Quick Bread (more formally called Bishop’s Bread) Auntie would often have made for breakfast.
Bishop’s Bread or Quick-Bread
2 ½ cups flour
2 cups brown sugar
½ tsp. salt
½ cup shortening
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
1 egg
¾ cup sour milk
Mix the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon and shortening together and set ¾ cup aside as the crumb topping. To the remainder add the baking powder, soda, milk and egg. Beat until smooth. Pour into greased 9- inch cake pan (may be enough batter for two cake pans) and scatter the reserved crumb mixture on top. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
I hope you make wonderful new memories this Christmas with your family and friends. Merry Christmas!!
