FBC local 'Operation Christmas Child' drop off

Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is having its national collection Week Nov. 18-25.
This is the sixth year that the Farmington location is at the First Baptist Church on N. A Street. Sharon Rich is the central drop off team leader for Farmington.
“I am in the SEMO team, there are 10 locations that are collecting shoeboxes this week,” she said. “They will all feed into us Monday and we will load all of those cartons as well as ours, and they will be shipped to Boone, NC.”
Rich orders the necessary 28-foot semi-trailers to load the cartons for shipping to North Carolina. They can pack about 350 cartons on each trailer. There are 15-17 shoeboxes in each carton, depending on the size of the shoebox. According to Rich, a bigger shoebox is not always better.
“That’s a reason for people to pay attention to the size of the shoebox they pack,” she said. “We always want to pack a big box and get as much stuff as possible, but then it impacts how many we can get in a carton. A pastor will be told you’re getting — let’s say 10 cartons — so they may assume they are getting 150 shoeboxes, but if they are big shoeboxes, they don’t get that many, but they’ve invited that many children, and then there’s no gift for them.”
Rich has ordered two trailers to load for now and expects there will be two more and possibly a fifth trailer.
“Our goal for our team is 18,750 shoeboxes,” she said. “That would make me into a fifth trailer, if we truly can meet our goal.”
Although they don’t yet know where in the world the boxes will go, Rich and others will track the packages to their final destination.
“We have an option where many of us will go online, and we pay for the $9 shipping, and we will get to print off a label and it will have a barcode,” she said. “They will scan those barcodes and we can go online and follow our boxes and find out where they went.”
Drop-off hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9-11 a.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
On Nov. 25, donations will be received from 8-10 a.m., however Rich says that they may take donations later into the day.
“…we are here all day loading the trucks, so if you need to bring them, come on.”
