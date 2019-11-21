{{featured_button_text}}
Felix Valle House to celebrate French Christmas

A French Christmas will be held at Felix Vallé House State Historic Site from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual celebration highlights the music, food, customs and decorations of an early 1800s French Christmas celebration.

 Provided by Mo State Parks

This annual celebration highlights the music, food, customs and decorations of an early 1800s French Christmas celebration. Taste traditional foods including a yule log cake called bûche de Noël and listen to historic music from hammered dulcimer player Rick Thum.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

