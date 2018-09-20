Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that the Farmington High School Student of the Month for September is Elizabeth Felker. Felker is the daughter of Stephanie and Edward Felker.

Felker was selected as a Girls State Delegate in 2018 and received a Certificate of Recognition from the St. Francois County Republican Committee (2018). She has been selected Student Council President her junior and senior years, National Honor Society President (2018-19), FHS Yearbook Assistant Editor (2018), and the 2019 Class Treasurer during her sophomore year.

Felker has been a member of the Farmington High School Choirs for four years, National Honor Society two years, Standing on Scriptures two years, Freshman and Junior Varsity Basketball, Girls Tennis one year, and Varsity wrestling manager her Senior year, and is the current President of the Young Women of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

After graduation from high school, Felker plans to attend Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University to get a degree in Dental Hygiene. As a Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

