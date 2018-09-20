The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that the Farmington High School Student of the Month for September is Elizabeth Felker. Felker is the daughter of Stephanie and Edward Felker.
Felker was selected as a Girls State Delegate in 2018 and received a Certificate of Recognition from the St. Francois County Republican Committee (2018). She has been selected Student Council President her junior and senior years, National Honor Society President (2018-19), FHS Yearbook Assistant Editor (2018), and the 2019 Class Treasurer during her sophomore year.
Felker has been a member of the Farmington High School Choirs for four years, National Honor Society two years, Standing on Scriptures two years, Freshman and Junior Varsity Basketball, Girls Tennis one year, and Varsity wrestling manager her Senior year, and is the current President of the Young Women of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
After graduation from high school, Felker plans to attend Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University to get a degree in Dental Hygiene. As a Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.