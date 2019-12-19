FHS FBLA attends Fall Leadership Conference

Thirteen Farmington High School FBLA members joined over 600 other Missouri students at the 2019 Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda National Fall Leadership Conference held Nov. 15-16 in Denver.
“When a student attends an NFLC, they are taking their business education journey to the next level," said Chris Dzurick, Missouri FBLA-PBL state adviser. "You can see their growth in just those two days, knowing that they are being transformed into stronger presenters, networkers, and leaders.”
Carolyn Strobl, FHS FBLA adviser, said, "The National Fall Leadership Conference is the premier leadership opportunity for our students each fall." "In total, nearly 2,000 members traveled from across the country to the Mile High City for two days of leadership development and career planning."
According to Strobl, while in Denver, FHS members toured Mile High Stadium, the Performing Arts Center, and Hammond’s Chocolate Company in addition to attending workshops hosted by student leaders and business representatives from across the country.
Members found workshops tailored to their educational and career plans, providing them with a chance to learn more leadership essentials. Two general session keynotes rounded out the conference, with speakers John Guydon and Anne Bonney.
Senior Jacob Henderson said “The National Fall Leadership Conference was a wonderful time! Not only was it very educational through the conference's business-oriented workshops, it was a blast meeting people from other chapters and seeing the sights in Denver."
Sophomore Grace Mohan said “I feel like NFLC really helped me learn much more about business and teamwork. The very fun and informational workshops helped me open up the many possibilities that business brings.”
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 15,000, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest career and technical student organization in Missouri.
