Farmington High School is in the process of changing how they will recognize the best of their senior class by adopting the Latin Honors System.
College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves is supervising the implementation of the project starting this year.
“This is the transition year,” he said. “We will have a valedictorian and salutatorian, but we will have no top 10. A little about the rationale about why we made that change. For the last several years we have had a good partnership with Mineral Area College. But, one of the things is that college classes are highly weighted. It takes 62 hours to get an associate of arts. For students to move up in class rank, we had some students that were taking 80, 90, and some cases 100 hours of college credit. A college degree at Mizzou or Truman State is usually about 120 to 128 hours.
“We had kids doing this on top of their extracurriculars, maybe a part-time job, there was a great deal of stress and anxiety. I went through several years where I had students to be almost emotionally breaking down because they had overscheduled. Their goal was to be valedictorian or salutatorian or being recognized in the top 10.”
Farmington looked at other school districts that are making this change nationwide. School districts in the St. Louis area that are adopting the system include Kirkwood, Parkway and St. Louis University High School. According to Reeves this system should also help to make more rounded citizens out of graduates.
“We added a couple of other features to this,” he said. “One was 100 hours of community service. One of the problems generally with society is that people don’t look beyond themselves. This is a way that once you start going out in the community and helping people with Habitat for Humanity or a lot of other community organizations that people help with, they start realizing that there is more to being a part of society than just looking out for me.
“Most of our graduates are going to end up staying in this area anyway, it’s kind of nice for them to be a part of the community and give back. We are implementing this a little bit slowly, for the seniors this year we are not requiring the whole 100, but 25. For this freshman group, they have to have 100.”
According to Farmington’s criteria for the Latin Honor System, community service is considered an unpaid voluntary participation in the school, church or community that is intended to help people in a particular area.
“The key with this it can’t be something where you’re helping mom or dad. It’s not being a good family member, or it can’t be a fundraiser,” he said.
Another key feature of the honors program is the requirement of a 30 hour work internship in a career setting where students can start learning skills in a setting they have an interest in. This program was already initiated this last summer.
“We had this summer about 50 seniors participating in this pilot,” said Reeves. “They had to fill out student application, parent application, cover letter, resume and confidentiality form. They had to provide their own transportation. Sometimes it’s hands-on, sometimes it’s really like job shadowing, it depends on what the student is interesting in doing.
"We try as best we can to place them in a career they are interested in. Obviously, if you get some folks that might want to be an astronaut, we can’t do much for them here. We have a lot of community partners who are willing to jump on board with that, we hope to expand that over time.
“A lot things we heard from community members is that there are a lot of graduates that are academically strong, but they don’t have workplace savvy. The kids will come in and have their phones out all the time, or they won’t make eye contact, for instance. This is a kind of way to address that a little bit. Also, they can find out what kind of jobs they are interested in. I’ve found out there are a lot of folks who think they want to do something, they think they want to be an engineer because they make a lot of money, but they really don’t like math that much.”
Reeves stressed that it was just as important for some of the students to learn that they did not like what they were interning for. Some of the students have found that out and arranged to intern in another field.
The final parts of the honors program are the requirement of a 90% attendance rate to qualify for honors and qualifying cumulative grade point averages (gpa). The highest honor, Summa Cum Laude, requires a 5.5 or higher gpa, Magna Cum Laude requires a range of 4.5 to 5.49, and Cum Laude requires 3.9 to 4.49.
To assist the students with their programs, High School Librarian Kristi Scott has created a standard form, and enters the community and intern service on the student’s transcripts for evaluation by prospective employers and colleges.
Reeves thinks that adopting this system will help Farmington graduates all around whether it be in their studies in school or in the future workplace.
“I think it has helped focus kids on why they need to do well in school,” he said. “It’s not just you need to take this test to do well in Reeves’ or whomever’s class, you need these skills so you’ll be able to work in a healthcare setting or business setting.
“One of the positive effects of it is that it is reducing anxiety. I think there was a lot of push by some students. I think it will foster more cooperation among the better students. A better skill is learning to cooperate on a task as opposed to ‘how can I get an advantage to get ahead of you?’”
