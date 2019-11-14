Local military veterans and the Farmington High School Air Force JROTC took part in a flag retirement ceremony held on the afternoon of Nov. 6 at Veteran’s Park in Farmington.
Bud Davis, commander of the Farmington VFW, helped to supervise the ceremony.
“This the second year we have had this event here at Veteran’s Park,” he said. “We are working with the city to design a permanent burn pit to retire flags in every year.
“People bring us flags that are unserviceable. We gather them up and give them to the JROTC and they receive a class on how to fold them and what all the folds mean. Once a year we retire them.”
SMSgt, USAF(Ret) Earnest Heflin, a JROTC instructor at Farmington High School, was responsible for training the cadets for the ceremony.
“I think this year we have in the neighborhood of 450 flags,” he said. “Flags that had been flown throughout this community and are no longer serviceable. They take them to a lot of the posts around here like the VFW, the American Legion and the DAV. Then in January they will gather them up and bring them to me in the high school.
"We will put them in our storeroom. I usually do a freshmen lesson about the American Flag, what it symbolizes. Then we learn how to fold the flag, then we take all of these flags that are given to us, fold them up and then have a proper flag retirement ceremony.
According to Heflin, the first time that many of the students have folded a flag is while attending the classes.
“The past couple of years we have been coming out here, we’re starting to see Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts coming out with us,” he said. “I tell the kids, the military didn’t teach me how to fold the flag. I learned as a Cub Scout. At least we are teaching these kids the respect and the value of the flag.”
Farmington VFW Post 5896 on Karsch Blvd. has a mailbox where unusable American flags may be deposited for proper disposal at a future flag retirement ceremony.
