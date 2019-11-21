FHS Theatre Guild performing original musical

The Farmington High School Theatre Guild is performing an original musical this week at the Centene Center.
Mayhem in Manhattan will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive. Tickets are $5 for general admission and doors open at 6 p.m.
Farmington High School Theatre Director Diana Mays-Nielson summarized the plot of the musical and how the students fit into the roles.
“It’s basically a family that takes a tour of New York,” she said. “They go see all the sightseeing tours. The Knightline Dance Team becomes the Rockettes. Then, the High School Choraliers become some of the Broadway show tunes. We have different scenes, there’s a dinner scene, airport scenes, there’s these little scenes that are loosely put together with this family that’s going around New York seeing all the sights.”
Nielson and Farmington High School alumnus Grace Gilliam are the playwrights of the musical. Without their normal location to rehearse and perform, Nielsen and Gilliam decided to create their own production in house.
You have free articles remaining.
“I wrote it and also had a former student write one of the scenes in it,” Nielson said. “…Gilliam wrote a Saturday Night Live type of skit. I knew that going into this year, especially the fall show, Truman [Auditorium] would be under renovation, so we didn’t have a home. We didn’t have any place to rehearse, or place to build a set, so we had to get creative rather than just not do a show.
“I don’t know how it started that this idea was hatched up, we decided to do a sort of a variety show where it’s a series of scenes because we were going to rehearse in the classroom. Somehow that turned into collaborating and featuring Farmington High School Choraliers and then throwing in Knightline too. It ended up being a huge musical.”
Nielson may feel like she has a “cast of thousands” with all of the students involved in one way or another in front and behind the scenes.
“We have approximately 70-75 kids between cast and crew involved in the show,” she said. “We do have one very young performer, Veda Benz, she’s seven and she is killing it every night. She knows her lines better than my high school kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.