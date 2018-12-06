Farmington Fire Department personnel spent a cool, misty Thursday evening aiding local residents with safety devices essential in case of a fire.
Captain Mark Mattina said the department is participating in a grant sponsored by the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to eligible residents in the city of Farmington.
Mattina stressed the department can not express enough “the importance of having properly functioning smoke detectors in your residence.”
“As the saying goes ‘Smoke Detectors Saves Lives,'” he said. “Our goal is to prevent any fire-related fatality and reduce injuries within our community and city.”
The department participates in National Fire Prevention Week each October, meeting with school-aged children while teaching the importance of being fire safe.
“We truly conduct safety presentations all year which may include workplace fire safety, fire extinguisher, CPR and disaster preparedness training,” he said, adding he has been getting more requests for fire safety lectures at different civic groups in the area.
Statistics provided by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) note a fire injury is reported every 40 minutes, with home fires causing, on average, about 2,500 deaths and roughly $7 billion in property damages every year – with statistics showing a death due to a home fire occurs seven times a day.
The NFPA statistics show three of every five home fires deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms.
And, for those homes with alarms, it’s important to keep them in working condition, with the rate higher in fires in which a smoke alarm was present but did not operate than one in which there was not alarm at all – accounting for 1.89 deaths per 100 fires.
As well as installing alarms, the fire personnel also provided additional fire safety information, discussed home fire escape plans, cooking safety, fire place/space heater safety and tornado safety.
Mattina said there are certain requirements for the department to install up to three detectors at no charge. Contact the department at 573-756-2324 for more information on the requirements.
