'Fireworks Over Farmington!' returns July 4th

Mike Tawfall of the band Shannon Cox and the Black Diamond Band performs in front of an American flag. The group will be the featured entertainment at this year's Fireworks Over Farmington that will take place on the Fourth of July at Engler Park.

Fireworks Over Farmington! returns to July 4th for an evening of patriotic fun and celebration. The annual fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. behind Ragsdale Field in Engler Park.

"Join us beforehand from 6-9 p.m. for free games, live music and bounce houses! Food trucks will be available as well," said John Bader, Farmington Civic Center program and communications coordinator. "Live music will be provided by Shannon Cox and the Black Diamond Band. Members of the band include Shannon Cox, Mike Horn, Brad Goodwin, and Mike Tawfall.

"Shannon and the band have opened for many headline acts over the years, including Diamond Rio, Brad Paisley, Chely Wright, Clay Walker, Blake Shelton, Black Hawk, Waylon Jennings, Sam Hunt, Ray Price, Aaron Tippin, and many more.

"In 2015, Shannon performed on the Grand Ole Opry during Vince Gill’s segment on the show. Black Diamond has been performing for the last 6 years. In the last 2 years, Shannon and the band had the honor to back up Daryle Singletary, Darryl Worley, and Matt Kennon. In 2018, they opened the show at the Civic Center for Granger Smith and Ashley McBride.

Bader also noted that Shannon and the band have had a number of original songs played on local radio stations.

For more information on Fireworks Over Farmington, or other scheduled activities, contact the Civic Center at 573-756-0900 or visit the website farmington-mo.gov

