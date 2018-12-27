On Jan.1, annual First Day Hikes will take place at 31 state parks and historic sites across Missouri. Participants can choose from 34 free, guided hikes that range in difficulty from easy to moderate, cover distances up to seven and a half miles and use a variety of trails in every region of the state.
In its eighth year, the annual event is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes effort, which gives people the opportunity to start the year off right with an outdoor hike at a state park. A list of state parks with guided First Day Hikes and other related activities is available at mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.
“First Day Hikes is a national event encouraging friends and families to push back from the dinner table, turn off the television and take a hike in their favorite state park,” said Ben Ellis, director of the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks. “What better way to start off a new year than fresh air, friends and the beauty of nature. Hope to see you on the trail New Year’s Day!”
Nationwide last year, almost 55,000 people took part in guided hikes that covered more than 133,000 miles for the First Day Hikes in state parks in all 50 states. Details on every state’s 2018 hikes are located at naspd.org. As in the past, participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.