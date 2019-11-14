{{featured_button_text}}
First measurable snow of the season
MARK MARBERRY, Farmington Press

It was 70 degrees on Sunday, but Monday was a different story as morning rain turned to freezing rain, then sleet, then snow. Farmington school closed at 12:30 p.m., and as the afternoon turned into evening, first responders were called out to multiple accidents throughout the region.

Farmington schools, along with many others in the area, were called off on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

