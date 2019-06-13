I love to travel. I love trying out a new hotel, sleeping in a California king-sized bed and not having to worry about making my bed in the mornings.
The one thing that’s always true about traveling is that it costs money. And I’m all about saving money. So, here are my best travel tips to help you keep more of your hard-earned dollars in your pocket.
If you’re flying, travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
These are cheapest days to be in the air. If you can arrange your trip and vacation days to accommodate, you'll save money!
Avoid baggage fees
Don't forget that many airlines will charge you to check a bag, which could cost an extra $50 to $100 round-trip per person. So, factor this in when you're shopping for low fares, or just pack more efficiently into a carry-on.
Don’t open a credit card just for the travel points
Even if you think you’re “working the system,” and you’ll pay if off before it’s due, the facts say there’s a real chance you won’t. One in three Americans are behind on bills. Payments have a tendency to pile up, and they steal more than your paycheck. They steal your joy, too.
Look into Airbnb
With Airbnb, you can rent someone's whole house, or even just one room in their house, and many times it's a lot cheaper than staying in a hotel. If you’re a real go-getter, try reaching out to the owner directly and make them an offer. The worst they can do is say no!
Don’t take a vacation if you have debt
I know there’s always one reason or another to spend money going somewhere. But if you’re in debt, now isn’t the time to take elaborate vacations. All your extra money should be going toward building up a starter emergency fund or paying off debt. Trust me, you’ll enjoy that beach trip so much more when you have money in the bank, and you paid for it with cash.
For more tips on how to save money traveling, I’ve got two episodes of The Rachel Cruze Show that will help you: Travel Tips That Will Save You Money and How to Go to Disney World Without Debt.
