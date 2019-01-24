A Farmington woman has been charged with stealing funds over a three-year period from a local non-profit organization.
Lucretia Skaggs, 53, of Farmington, was charged last week with Class B felony theft and Class D felony fraudulent use of a debit or credit device. She turned herself into authorities Thursday night and posted a $35,000 bond.
According to the probable cause statement by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Skaggs became involved with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) in 2005. She remained involved as board treasurer until October of 2018 when she was released by the current board of directors.
The report states that an investigator with the sheriff’s department was contacted by the agency on Nov. 15 in reference to Skaggs, who was believed to have stolen money from FPAC accounts over the last several years.
Court records state that documentation was provided to the sheriff’s department showing multiple online purchases made with Skaggs’ FPAC debit card over a three-year period of time.
In addition, the document states that four individuals received payroll checks written on the FPAC account over a three-year period. The individuals were interviewed and stated that they never worked for FPAC, but worked out of Skaggs’ home providing services directly to her.
According to the probable cause statement, Skaggs also created and solely operated a PayPal account for FPAC using an email of donations@farmingtonpet.org. Between Jan. 1, 2016 and October of 2018, Skaggs personally withdrew or spent $32,439 dollars out of the account that was fraudulently created for FPAC donations.
Court documents report that between fraudulent payroll checks, the fake PayPal account, and debit card purchases from years 2016, 2017, and 2018, Skaggs stole a total of $151,538.51 from the local animal shelter.
The report also states that the agency had to use attorneys to obtain the financial records from Skaggs and even then, were only able to obtain two months of records.
Investigators were able to obtain deleted QuickBook files from Skaggs’ computer at LIFE Center Inc. that she had deleted just days prior to her termination from FPAC.
FPAC President Wendy King declined to comment except to say she has complete confidence in the sheriff's department and the prosecuting attorney's office.
In September 2013, the Daily Journal published a story about Skaggs who was then the subject of a complaint filed with the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board by former FPAC Board President Elizabeth Haase with the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.
Haase’s official statement of complaint to the veterinary board accused Skaggs of setting up an online ordering account with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals under the name of a Park Hills veterinarian one month prior to the vet officially severing their relationship with the no-kill shelter.
According to Haase, the veterinarian was not aware of Skaggs opening the account nor of the orders placed in her name with Pfizer between the dates of April and December 2012.
Haase further claimed that items purchased by Skaggs under the spurious account were sold to other rescue groups unaffiliated with FPAC. The complaint also suggested that Skaggs might have used some of the Pfizer products purchased by FPAC for the care of her own pets, which reportedly included a large number of cats.
In October 2013, the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board closed its review of the complaint against Skaggs. In a letter sent to Haase, the board wrote that it would take no disciplinary action at that time, but referred the complaint to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
The following month, a state agriculture department investigation of the Farmington Pet Adoption Center found that over a period of approximately eight months, Skaggs and at least one other representative of the no-kill shelter repeatedly ordered vaccines and other supplies under the name of the same Park Hills veterinarian named in Haase's complaint, without the vet's knowledge or consent.
Results of the investigation were shared with the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board, according to Christine Tew, Missouri Agriculture Department spokesperson, however, there was apparently no further action taken by the board against Skaggs at that time.
