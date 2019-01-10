Try 1 month for 99¢
Former Officer Returns to Farmington
Provided by FPD

Byron Ratliff is sworn in as a Farmington police officer by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff, but it's not his first time on the force. He originally worked for the Farmington Police Department from 1993-2009, having gained the rank of corporal before he left.

Afterwards he ran his own lawn company before selling it in 2013. In the intervening years, Ratliff "flipped houses" before deciding to return to police work.

According to Police Chief Rick Baker, Ratliff is participating in the department's abbreviated FT Program and is expected to be on his own in a little over a month.

