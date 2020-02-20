FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

■ State of the art is one description of the recently completed Aquinas Treatment Center located on Highway 32, east of Farmington. The new Aquinas would house up to 37 in-patients who would enter the program for up to 33 days. Outpatient care was also to be available.

■ The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department got a new lieutenant, Gary Yates, and created a vacancy in the detective’s slot. The lieutenant’s position became vacant after the controversial resignation of Lt. Dan Bullock. Bullock said Cade told him to resign from the position or be fired. Bullock said that Cade’s ultimatum may have had something to do with the rumors that were circulating concerning Bullock’s possible candidacy for sheriff in 1992. Bullock later confirmed those rumors by announcing his candidacy. Cade countered with charges that Bullock was disloyal to the department and had lied to the sheriff.