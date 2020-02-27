FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

■ Long-awaited cable television was being installed in a few homes in the Farmington city limits; however, there was some question concerning a franchise requirement. The existing customers would not be disconnected, and no more connections would be made. An attorney for Mineral Area Cablevision had been installing under the name of Farmington Home Theater. The board of alderman would have to grant such a franchise, and they had given one to Farmington Cablevision, a subsidiary of Earldun Broadcasting, but that operation was several months away. The franchise agreement would generate revenue for the city, and also guarantee proper maintenance, a variety of offerings, uninterrupted service, and the like according to the city attorney’s office.