FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Retirement dreams went up in smoke when arsonists set fire to an antique cabin that belonged to Walter and Gloria Barnes of Maryland Heights. They planned to retire and come down and do a little farming and buy some cattle.
■ St. Francois County officials Les Copeland and Doc Caster checked over the county’s disaster plan that was adopted in case there is a disaster that strikes this area.
■ A record number of people visited Missouri State parks and historic sites in 1989. The total number of visitors to three area state parks, St. Francois, St. Joseph, and Hawn, were also up substantially. According to information released by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, a total attendance of 1,008.181 was reported at the three parks during 1989.
■ Mary M. Cozean Alexander, formerly of Farmington, was awarded a Ph.D. in adult education from Florida State University in Tallahassee. She was a doctoral student in the Department of Education Foundations and Policy Studies at Florida State.
40 Years – 1980
■ The Denman Road Dairy of Elgin Hartshorn, Melvin Cleve, and Walter Cleve sold off 84 Holstein milk cows and stopped production due to health reasons. The dairy, one of the last four or five big producers in the area, recently produced up to one-and-one-half tons of milk daily, which were trucked to St. Louis daily. They talked of changing it over to a beef cattle operation. The dairy had been in operation since 1949.
■ Long-awaited cable television was being installed in a few homes in the Farmington city limits; however, there was some question concerning a franchise requirement. The existing customers would not be disconnected, and no more connections would be made. An attorney for Mineral Area Cablevision had been installing under the name of Farmington Home Theater. The board of alderman would have to grant such a franchise, and they had given one to Farmington Cablevision, a subsidiary of Earldun Broadcasting, but that operation was several months away. The franchise agreement would generate revenue for the city, and also guarantee proper maintenance, a variety of offerings, uninterrupted service, and the like according to the city attorney’s office.
■ The Farmington R-7 Public School System was rocked by the resignation of two of its respected members. Resigning from his coaching position was long-time head football coach Jack Richardson. Mr. Richardson would, however, stay on at his position at the high school as assistant principal. Also tendering his resignation as principal of the middle school was Jim Ragland. Mr. Ragland had the option of remaining in the district as a teacher.
50 Years – 1970
■ At a parent meeting of the Farmington Youth Recreation Council, new officers were elected, and teenagers represented by council members Larry Reid and Martha Boyer urged the youth of Farmington to make their wishes known in the form of ideas and suggestions concerning recreational activities and facilities. Bill Greif would lead youth council activities.
■ Sgt. Dickey Gregory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Wilkins, made his home with the Wilkins before entering the Air Force. He reported to Alaska after his visit. The sergeant was stationed at Shemya Air Base (now Eareckson Air Station), which is a remote island outpost off the coast of Alaska. The island was occupied by 900 men of the United States military, 200 male civilians, and two dogs. The island was 4 ½ miles by 2 ½ miles at the longest and widest points.
■ Mayor Walter K. Giessing and Dean Danieley, Farmington Chamber of Commerce vice-president, accepted the “Certificate of Honorable Mention” presented to the city of Farmington for its efforts in “community betterment and beautification.”
■ Mary Mullins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Mullins, Jr., did her practice teaching at the Central R-III High School. She was under the supervision of Mrs. Jacqueline Berry, business education. Gary Ross, the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Ross of Doe Run, did his practice teaching at Farmington High School under the supervision of Howard Noble, social studies.
60 Years – 1960
■ Larry Burns was elected to serve as president of the Farmington Rotary Club for 1960-61. Burns was vice-president and a sales representative for Phillip Petroleum Company for Southeast Missouri. Don Stewart, the owner of Lead Belt Office Machine Company, was elected vice-president.
■ Bill Dicus, proprietor of drug stores at Farmington and Fredericktown, enlarged the floor space at his Farmington store on the south side of the courthouse square. Plans were to occupy the corner space now housing the local offices of the Missouri Natural Gas Company in the Farmers Bank Building, as well as the room next door — an expansion that would double the size of the store.
■ F.P. “Ted” Graves of Farmington, a cashier at the First State Bank, filed as a candidate for state treasurer on the Republican ticket.
■ Chestnut Ridge Community Church honored their youth with a banquet. Mary Ann Boatright and Larry Johnson were chosen as king and queen.
■ Stanley Earl and Connie Rae Murphy were selected as the eighth set of “Twins of the Week” series by The Press.
■ Texas Airman John D. Pritchett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pritchett of Rural Route 1 in Farmington, completed his initial course of Air Force basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base.
70 Years – 1950
■ The landslide near the Gad’s Hill station of the main Missouri Pacific line did not cut off mail service at the local post office. Postmaster Elmer Brown said that the mail coming in was being handled without any delay.
■ Janet Effrein, a freshman at Southwestern Louisiana Institute at Lafayette, Louisiana, was one of the members of the queen’s court at a military ball of the Institute’s ROTC unit. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Effrein.
■ Twelve Farmington boys were installed as DeMolays. They were: Jimmy Thompson, Jimmy Mullins, D.r. Stroud, John Ratliff, Donald Wade, Obie Dunlap, Ronnie Dugal, Charles Dixon, Sonny Jennings, Jerry Forbes, and Pete Shoemake.