Down in Ste. Genevieve County in a settlement called Staabtown, a group of guys are busy this winter turning sap into syrup.
Paul and Eddie Naeger, Nathan “Tater” Naeger, Blake Stomberg and Matt Rayoum are in their third year of making batches of maple syrup straight from local trees.
“We probably have about 160 [trees] tapped right now,” said Stomberg.
The group has developed a system to produce a relatively high volume of syrup using two sets of reverse osmosis (RO) systems and two outdoor wood furnaces. The concept of high volume in syrup production seems a bit deceptive, as the ratio of raw sap to finished syrup is about 40:1.
“It takes 40-45 gallons of pure sap to make one gallon of syrup,” Eddie Naeger said. “Different trees are different percentages of sugar.”
The batch being made at this time started out with about 275 gallons of sap and yielded about six gallons of the final product.
A large tank held the raw sap brought in from various locations close by. The sap is then pumped through the two RO systems to reduce the raw sap down before the boiling.
“The sap has been ran through reverse osmosis,” Stomberg said. “Out of the tree, the sap comes out two percent. The reverse osmosis bumps the sugar percentage up to four, we then run it through a second reverse osmosis to bump the sugar percentage from roughly four to eight, depending on the sugar percentage that comes out of the tree. The reverse osmosis, you’re dumping out pure water, which is permeate. It leaves you with waste product sugar that we make into syrup. This will cut a 15-hour boil down to five.”
Paul further explained the time savings compared to last year without the RO system.
“On the first cut, it throws 50% of your water away, with that RO machine, so we aren’t sitting here boiling forever,” he said. “Last year I started cooking when I got off from work at 3 p.m. and I cooked until I had to go to work the next morning. I cooked all night. That was before we had the reverse osmosis.”
Eddie originally started making syrup on his own several years ago and still makes some of his own at home with a less elaborate system.
“For me, it takes about eight hours to boil down to one gallon of syrup from 40 gallons of sap,” he said. “Here, they’ve reduced the amount of water, and it doesn’t take them near as long.”
Once the sap has went through the two RO systems, it goes to the boiling process. A rectangular pan sits on top of each wood furnace. Setting over each pan is a bucket with a drip feed into the pan. Stomberg explained the reason for the bucket drip feed.
“The bucket continuous feeds to keep up with the pan, so that pan won’t go dry,” he said. “We need it about an inch deep to keep the boil going hard, because you don’t want to lose the boil.”
You have free articles remaining.
The boiling process is where water steams off, increasing the sugar content as the sap continues to be added. According to Eddie, the length of the boiling depends on several factors.
“The lower the humidity, the faster it will boil,” he said. “The wind slows it down by blowing across it.”
The raw sap starts out with a clear, water-like consistency. As the boil continues, the liquid starts to change to a light brown. Paul Naeger noted that the color also depends on batch size.
“There’s a lot of tricks to it,” he said. “Last year I got sap straight off of a tree, and cooked it right away, and it made a real light colored syrup. The longer the sap sits, and the longer you cook it, the darker it is. If you make a real small batch, you can cook it real quick, and it will stay a light color. It tastes exactly the same.”
Throughout the whole production, someone is continuously checking the sugar content of the batch with a brix hydrometer. A sample tube is filled with sap or syrup and the hydrometer is set in the tube. How deep the hydrometer sinks into the fluid determines the sugar content or “brix”. Brix is a measurement where 1 gram of sucrose in 100 grams of solution equals one degree brix. This unit is used in any industry that uses sugar content, including the wine-making and juice industry. At 211 degrees, the final measurement should approximate 66 brix.
When all the sap is boiled down and just before the proper brix is reached, all of the sap is transferred to one of the pans and then poured into smaller pots for the final boil on propane cookers. During every transfer the fluid is strained to either remove foreign material or later, the “sugar sand,” an organic salt debris that settles to the bottom once it has reached a sugar concentration of 66-67%. “Tater” Naeger gave the reason behind the final transfer.
“We move it in there because there’s too much of a chance we will burn it,” he said. “There’s a happy medium here that we need to get to. We can’t control this fire. When we take it off here and put it on the propane, when it’s done, we shut off the propane and it’s done cooking.”
According to Tater, everything is dependent on the weather, especially the temperature range during the day and night cycle.
“If you get a week where it stops, too hot or too cold, you don’t get much flow,” he said. “You just try looking at long range forecasts, hoping for the best you can get, highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, and you just have to hope that the weatherman’s right.
“The freezing point is your determination of when the sap goes up and down the tree. When it freezes, all that sap goes down to the roots, when it start’s getting warm, all that sap goes right back up to the tree limbs. When it’s moving up and down, that’s when it’s coming out your spout. It’s kind of like the blood for the tree.”
Stomberg added that some days are fluke days where the sap just flows and flows.
Tater explained the tapping procedure to harvest the sap from the local maple trees.
“We take a cordless drill, drill in about two inches with a 5/16-inch drill bit because of the 5/16-inch tap,” he said. “Take a hammer and drive the tap into the tree, and put the hose into a bucket. We use five or three gallon buckets, as long as they are food grade buckets, never had any type of chemical in them. The buckets are closed up, a lot of people have them open, but you get stuff in them. You get a good heavy rain, you get mostly water, you have to dump them out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.