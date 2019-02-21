Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher presented his annual address on the state of St. Francois County when he served as guest speaker at Monday morning’s State of the County breakfast held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bonne Terre.
This year’s event was sponsored by the Desloge and Bonne Terre chambers of commerce and was the second at which Gallaher headlined the event. He was introduced to the crowd of about 150 political and community leaders by Dan Chapman, Desloge Chamber of Commerce president.
“Thank you for coming today,” Gallaher said. “It’s very nice to see people that are so interested in our county. I’m going to be talking about where we were, where we are, where we’re going and looking ahead.”
Utilizing a PowerPoint presentation, he went over a list of county deficits he wrote up soon after he began his first term as presiding commissioner in 2015. The list included 1) Failing Road and Bridge Department property on Maple St.; 2) Impending loss of autopsy service due to no morgue department or facilities and lack of office space for coroner; 3) No current policy manual; 4) Outdated or nonexistent accounting software; 5) Long-term debt; 6) Severe shortage of office space in courthouse and the juvenile detention center; 7) Financials slow and in disarray — not searchable; 8) Minimal or non-existing security in buildings, including the courthouse; 9) Outdated, wrong sized, worn or non-existent operational equipment; and 10) No IT department.
“A famous philosopher — I think it was Zig Ziglar or Confucius, I’m not sure — said, ‘If you aim at nothing, you’re going to hit it every time.’ That means if you don’t focus, you’re not going to get it done — you’re not going to achieve what you want done.’ So, we prioritized that list — and by ‘we’ I mean the commissioners — and started taking careful aim at all those issues that were needing to be solved over and above the normal daily operation of the commission.
“This is where we are: We now have a new road and bridge facility, new leadership, new location. A fully remodeled building facilities and equipment. The new leadership is Clay [Copeland] and John [Gross]. They are doing a wonderful job out there.”
Gallaher noted that the county is now working on a “cash only” basis with no added debt.
“Everything I’m going to talk about today was with cash and budget flow,” he said. “No added debt. We don’t do debt. About the equipment — we’re updating the road and bridge. We’ve just done wonderful things — efficiencies. Over the past many years road and bridge had a high of 46 people. Now they’re at 31 and part of it is because of better equipment, part of it is because of leadership, part of it is because our people are motivated and have a high work ethic and they want to get their job done well.
“We have new accounting software. We went to all the first-class counties in Missouri and found out that the Tyler System is what they typically used. We adopted that system, bought it and now I have our people trained. It used to be that the software was old and out of date and a lot of the paper ledgers were still being used. You can’t search a paper ledger. Now if I need a report on how much fuel we used last year I can get it in minutes and tell where the distribution of that fuel went. If I want to know how we’re doing on utilities for the year so far, I can find that out almost immediately. It’s just wonderful compared to the old system.”
Gallaher told the crowd that, thanks to County Auditor Louie Seiberlich and his office, the county budget is in fine shape as far as actual expenditures made during the year compared to budgeted amounts.
“In 2017 we spent 14 percent under what we budgeted for expenses,” he said. “In 2018 it was 11 percent under. We have a projected income for 2019 of $30 million and we’re expecting expenses of $24 million, or just under for a $6 million safety factor. Also, we routinely estimate our income low and our expenses high, so this is probably a very safe figure.”
Gallaher explained the county tax levels are going up slowly — about a 1 percent annual increase.
“Based on that $10 million, typically that’s about a $100,000 per year gain,” he said. “Now, it’s not free money because all the money in sales tax comes off of your property tax. It’s a rollback from the old Hancock Amendment. Your general revenue tax now is about 6 cents per $100 valuation. It has been 30 cents, but because of this sales tax revenue, you’re paying a great deal less on that.
“You don’t notice it because the county collector is also the collector for all the cities, all the school districts, the college, the health department, seniors and various other communities. So, that money comes in — thank you for all those paychecks you write every year — she immediately hands it out to these other groups. It’s just a passthrough to the county. The part we keep is really rolled back. We could probably cancel it and you wouldn’t notice it.”
Gallaher next talked about the county’s new and updated IT department.
“When I started, there were three people working on computers in the buildings,” he said. “All had been hired by different groups and different departments — and they weren’t really coordinated. They had different skill experiences and different factors of computer maintenance.
“That senior member retired, and the commission created a new IT department and hired his replacement to head up that department. Now we have a phone number and an email address. Anytime there’s a glitch you contact through that source. I say that when I hit send there’s somebody standing at the door. The response is nearly immediate. I’m thrilled with their quality of work.”
As far as reserve funds, Gallaher noted that the county has been working on building them.
“We’ve been working on a general stabilization fund,” he said. “It used to be called emergency fund but there was a technical issue with calling it that, so we changed the name. Our plan is to put a cap on that of $2 million. At the end of the year it was $2.188 million. That extra $188,000 we will probably apply to a long-term debt in April when that notice is callable. The note is from the annex building back in ’04.”
According to Gallaher, the Road and Bridge Department is building up several funds for emergencies.
“These funds are necessary,” he said. “In the last snowstorm we lost a dump truck. That dump truck has a $163,000 replacement cost. We are insured but that dump truck had a quarter-of-a-million miles on it and it only had an insured value of $42,000 or so.
“So, we’re going to have to come up with an eighth of a million dollars to replace that truck. Other counties that don’t have these resources are going into debt. We will write a check because we’ve planned this ahead.”
Gallaher informed the crowd that the county is also concerned about the possibility of what he calls a “Joplin Scale” disaster.
“It could be a tornado or an earthquake — any of those things that could shut us down,” he said. “It’s important that the county remain in business. The ambulance, the sheriff, the fire departments really can’t go out until these guys have cleared the roads. They can do it but it’s tough. So, in the short-term, with floods and all that, we need to stay in business. That’s why we need to be able to do all these things with these reserved funds.”
Gallaher continued his presentation with an update on the gift of a former medical building bought for $1 by the county from Parkland Health Center/BJC HealthCare. He pointed out that the building located on Weber Road in Farmington is near full occupancy — with several of the occupants providing income that offsets the operating cost to the county for the entire building — including utilities, insurance and maintenance. There’s also been a beefing up of security at the Weber Road Facility, as well as the county courthouse and courthouse annex.”
Gallaher went on to thank his fellow commissioners, Patrick Mullins and Gay Wilkinson; Copeland and Gore of the Road and Bridge Department; Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley; Morgue Director Dana Shuh and IT Director Dan Duncan, as well as elected officials and all of the other county employees.
Gallaher ended his presentation by recognizing his greatest source of help — God.
He said, “When I get in trouble I pray and that is considered improper in a lot of circles. This story happened probably around June 2017. We had just taken ownership of the Weber Road building. It was a Friday morning and I was out at the Weber Road facility. I would say I was helping them, but I was watching them clean up and getting ready to remodel the building from a medical office building into a business office building.
“My phone went off and I was told that the cook stove at the Juvenile Detention Center had failed. I said we’d get an appliance person and have him fix it. They said, ‘Well, we’ve already done that, and he wrote across the face of his invoice — ‘Do not repair. This unit is dangerous.’
“The JDC has a residency of 15 teens. The only time I’ve ever seen a teenage boy who wasn’t hungry was while they were eating — and here they had no cook stove. I had no idea where I was going to get a commercial cook stove on a Friday morning. Is there one in Missouri? Is there one in this part of the United States? The cost hadn’t even occurred to me yet.”
Gallaher began praying and walked out of the building, crossed the street and entered the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center where he found people working.
“There stood Bob,” he said. “I had met Bob during the transition of the property, and he is the only person on the face of the earth that has authority to dispense surplus equipment from Barnes Hospital. Everybody else would have to go to Bob, or get a committee meeting or something, but Bob could say, ‘Yeah, you can have that.’
Gallaher walked up to Bob and asked, “In any of your warehouses, in the city do you have a commercial cook stove? He said, ‘No, but there’s one around the corner that we’re taking out today. If I don’t have to store it and I don’t have to haul it, the county can have it. Do you want it?’ I said, ‘Yes!’"
Gallaher turned the corner and saw a cast iron cook stove that was in perfect condition. Bob got his people to unhook the stove and county employees moved it. As the stove was being unhooked, one of the BJC employees looked up at Bob and asked, “What about that oven? Do you want us to unhook that while we’re here?” Bob said, “Yeah” and then looked at Gallaher, saying, “Same price. If you can haul it, you can have it.”
While the stove fit perfectly in the Juvenile Detention Center, there was no room for the oven. Gallaher had the men put it back on the trailer and stored it inside, saying he’d decide what he’d do about it on Monday.
“I’m usually one of the first at work in the morning and I was very early that morning,” Gallaher said. “In walks Sheriff Dan Bullock and I’ve never seen Dan that early. He usually goes to his office and gets everything straightened out and then he comes out into the real world. Dan walks in and says, ‘I don’t want to start your week this way but our oven in the jail won’t light this morning. He said, ‘It’s an old unit and I hate to spend any more money on it.'
“I knew if I looked at Dan I would cry, so I just kept my head down, called road and bridge and said, ‘Take the oven to the jail.’ Dan walked out, but I think I ended up telling him what happened anyway. We had an age-old cook stove and an age-old oven in different buildings and used by different people with different demands fail on the same weekend and Bob was there — and Bob had those two units coming out of that building. How could that have happened? I learned three things that day. There absolutely is a God, he likes us, and he’s got a wonderful sense of humor.”
