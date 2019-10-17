{{featured_button_text}}
Garden club donates memorial check to city

Nancy Weber Garden Club President Denise Wright presents a check for $100 to Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe. Members of the Winnie Nelson family pictured are, from left to right, Sophie Bond, Anna Bond, Katie Jansen, Jon Klima and Kathie Nelson Klima. They join Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Bud Norman, Mayor Forsythe, Debbie Eck, Wright, Susan Faenger and Pam Jaycox.

 Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

The Nancy Weber Garden Club presented a check for $100 to the city of Farmington last Thursday afternoon in memory of longtime member Winnie Nelson.

Farmington Garden Council President Debbie Eck explained the reason for the donation.

“Winnie was a member of our garden club for many years and she passed away recently,” she said. “The club always memorializes our members that pass away by donating money to the city-since the city is a member of Tree City USA-to plant a tree in their memory.”

Nelson joined the club in 1949 and was club president in the years 1956, 1974 and 1989. She was also a life member of the Federated Garden Club of Missouri.

