Gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.31/g.

Average gasoline prices at the end of December in Missouri have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.16/g in 2017, $2.08/g in 2016, $1.72/g in 2015, $2.00/g in 2014 and $2.97/g in 2013.

Locally, as of press time the highest gas price in the area was $2.19/g in French Village. The lowest was $1.79/g in Bonne Terre, Desloge and Fredericktown.

In Farmington, as of press time the cost for a gallon of unleaded ranged from a high of $1.99/g to a low of $1.86.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 30.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 23.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Missouri and their current gas price climate:

Kansas City- $1.90/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.94/g.

Topeka- $1.97/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.04/g.

St. Louis- $1.95/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.02/g.

"Gas prices broadly continue to move lower across much of the country as oil prices continue to melt away," said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst. "31 states now are seeing at least one price under $2 per gallon while the most common price seen across the land has dropped to $1.99 per gallon, with over a quarter of stations in the U.S. under that psychologically important level."

DeHaan added that Americans are spending $225 million less every day on gasoline than they did 75 days ago.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

