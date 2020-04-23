Getting back to work at the state capitol

It is with profound sadness that I share with you the passing of Mr. Don Welge, owner and president of Gilster Mary-Lee yesterday. Don was a man who not only was a good businessman but also a great community leader. He had deep concern for his employees and their well-being and was an advocate for our entire region. My sympathies and prayers go out to Don’s family and to the entire Gilster Mary-Lee organization.

Parson extends “Stay Home Missouri” order

In the same week that legislative leaders announced the General Assembly would resume the 2020 legislative session, Gov. Mike Parson unveiled a plan to help the state “safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19.” While Governor Parson extended the current “Stay Home Missouri” order to May 3, he said the commitment of Missourians to follow the order has helped improve projections for the course of COVID-19 in Missouri, which allows the state to move toward reopening.

“I’m so proud of the people of Missouri. You have listened. You have taken social distancing seriously. You have looked out for each other, and you have followed the Stay Home Order. Because of your diligent efforts and sacrifices, we are able to put Missourians back to work,” Parson said.