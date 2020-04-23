Getting back to work at the state capitol

Dear Friends,
I will be returning back to the Capitol on Monday, April 27th to resume our work on balancing and passing the operating budget for the state of Missouri as required by the state constitution. We will be discussing and debating the federal guidelines we must adhere to for the distribution and use of our portion of the federal stimulus program. As I hear from so many citizens it is very evident that there is so much need out there but only so much money available to us. Times are very challenging but we strive to do what is best for the citizens that we represent.
As your representative and your voice in state government I will continue to keep you informed of programs that are available to you. As I receive information, I will keep you posted via my Capitol Reports and through radio interviews. Below is information from the Department of Labor regarding implementation of the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program which covers people not normally covered by Unemployment Insurance, which includes self-employed workers and independent contractors.
Lawmakers scheduled to return April 27
As stated above, members of the Missouri House and Senate will make our way back to the State Capitol building on April 27 to resume the 2020 legislative session. When we return, legislators will focus our efforts on crafting and finalizing the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget, which must be approved by May 8 in accordance with the Missouri Constitution.
House Speaker Elijah Haahr and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issued a joint statement with Senate leadership regarding the decision to resume the legislative session.
They explained, “During this unprecedented time, our legislative body has worked to balance the health and safety of members, staff, and visitors within our constitutional obligation to pass a budget. The decision to move forward on April 27 was not an easy one, however, it is absolutely critical to the people of Missouri that we keep the state government funded and services operating without interruption. We will use the intervening time to monitor the trajectory of Missouri’s coronavirus cases as well as assess the impact of newly-issued federal guidance and disaster funds on the state budget.”
“The General Assembly will continue to adhere to social distancing and infection mitigation procedures when members return. Committee hearings and legislative proceedings will remain open to the public and testimony heard when possible. We strongly encourage members of the public to follow approved social distancing guidelines and participate in the legislative process electronically when possible.”
We as lawmakers suspended the legislative session in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We returned on April 8 to pass a $6 billion supplemental appropriations bill and emergency aid package for the current Fiscal Year 2020 state operating budget. While we were in the building, legislators and staff followed all recommended protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face masks and observing proper social distancing protocols. House and Senate leaders said the General Assembly will continue to follow the same appropriate safety protocols when session resumes on April 27.
Anyone interested in observing the legislative process can visit the Missouri House of Representatives website at www.house.mo.gov. The House provides video streams of all floor proceedings and most committee hearings.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has released the following details on the implementation of the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which covers people not normally covered by Unemployment Insurance, such as self-employed people and independent contractors.
• The Department of Employment Security (DES) expects to begin processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims as early as the week of April 19, 2020.
• Once PUA is operational, DES will contact individuals who have determined to be ineligible for regular unemployment benefits because of insufficient wages.
• The PUA will be retroactive to when an individual was negatively affected by COVID-19, but the individual will need to provide proof.
• At this time, we are not aware of any other states that have fully implemented PUA.
• If you are not covered by normal Unemployment Insurance and would like to file for PUA, please do so online at https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do
UInteract (uinteract.labor.mo.gov) is an easy to use mobile-friendly online Unemployment Insurance application that is available to workers and employers 24/7. Ninety percent of claimants are able to file online, without assistance.
If you need more information on Unemployment Insurance:
Jefferson City
St. Louis
Outside Local Calling Are
573-751-9040 314-340-4950 800-320-2519
• Once you have filed, simply monitor your UInteract account, especially the correspondence tab, as well as your email, because DES will reach out to you once PUA is operational.
Our correspondence will instruct you to log back into UInteract to answer PUA Questions and provide proof of employment and earnings. DES will not ask you to email personal identifying info.
For Employers: If you are an employer and need more information on the services available through the Missouri Division of Employment Security (DES), please click:
• Filing a Contribution & Wage Report,
• Shared Work Program — a lay-off aversion program
• Filing a Mass Claim — Expedite filing multiple claims on behalf of your employees
• Tax representatives are available to assist employers by phone from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday– Friday by calling 573-751-1995 or to contact a tax representative by email at esemptax@labor.mo.gov
For Employees:
• If this is your first time filing for unemployment please watch this video on unemployment basics and visit our video library for more information at labor.mo.gov/des/videos.
• Visit UInteract to file for unemployment and access our video gallery at uinteract.labor.mo.gov,
• To contact a Regional Claims Center representative by email: esuiclaims@labor.mo.gov If you need more information on Unemployment Insurance: click here labor.mo.gov/DES.
Due to the high volume of Unemployment Insurance claims, if you do not currently have a Missouri Access Debit Card, we strongly encourage any claimant with a bank account to select Direct Deposit as your benefit payment method. At this time, it is the most time-efficient method to receive payment
The following link lists Frequently Asked Questions and Answers relating to COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits. https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus Some of the questions are:
Can I quit my job to collect unemployment and the $600 weekly FPUC payment?
What if an employee refuses to return to work? Will they still be eligible for unemployment
benefits?
What does the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program provide and when
do I receive the benefits?
If I’m self-employed, can I receive unemployment benefits? I’ve exhausted my benefits; am I
eligible for unemployment assistance?
When can self-employed individuals apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance? When I filed, I was denied; it said I was “not an insured worker.”
Additional questions and the answers can be found here. https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus
Please keep in mind that all who are working to help you navigate through these programs are doing this for the first time, learning the programs plus being totally overwhelmed with the numbers of applicants and questions they are having to answer to. They deserve our thanks and our patience.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt would like to share the below numbers of price gouging complaints received since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As of last week, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has received nearly 1,000 price gouging complaints from Missourians. Our office will continue to work diligently to resolve these complaints as quickly as possible. Please encourage your constituents to reach out to our Consumer Protection division at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov to file a consumer complaint if they see scams or price gouging occurring.”
It is with profound sadness that I share with you the passing of Mr. Don Welge, owner and president of Gilster Mary-Lee yesterday. Don was a man who not only was a good businessman but also a great community leader. He had deep concern for his employees and their well-being and was an advocate for our entire region. My sympathies and prayers go out to Don’s family and to the entire Gilster Mary-Lee organization.
Parson extends “Stay Home Missouri” order
In the same week that legislative leaders announced the General Assembly would resume the 2020 legislative session, Gov. Mike Parson unveiled a plan to help the state “safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19.” While Governor Parson extended the current “Stay Home Missouri” order to May 3, he said the commitment of Missourians to follow the order has helped improve projections for the course of COVID-19 in Missouri, which allows the state to move toward reopening.
“I’m so proud of the people of Missouri. You have listened. You have taken social distancing seriously. You have looked out for each other, and you have followed the Stay Home Order. Because of your diligent efforts and sacrifices, we are able to put Missourians back to work,” Parson said.
The governor said he will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Missouri between now and May 4. He will work with Missouri's hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders and state departments to develop a plan. He emphasized that the state’s approach to recovery will be deliberate and data-driven with two initial phases intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal.
He outlined the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan that will rest on four essential pillars:
1. Rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are
currently contagious and those who have developed immunity to the virus;
2. Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains and continuing to
utilize Missouri businesses in that effort;
3. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity,
including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home; and
4. Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
Parson said his approach combines a number of sources on data specific to Missouri. This will allow state leaders to evaluate the situation locally, regionally, and statewide. Localized data includes: hospitalization of known and presumed COVID-19 cases, relative population density and mobility, lab testing results, health care facility capacity to treat COVID-19, including available hospital beds and ventilators.
The governor said, “Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases. We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and back to work.”
My thanks to all of you who are rendering your services to all the rest of us in keeping us informed, safe, and cared for. My best to everyone required to work at essential jobs and I encourage you to continue to use proper safeguards protecting yourself and in turn your loved ones as we work to defeat this pandemic we are in!
Stay safe, stay strong!
