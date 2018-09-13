Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Four man scramble
Golfers, sponsors and donors are being sought for the second annual Farmington Educational Foundation golf tournament, scheduled for Oct. 19 at Crown Pointe Golf Course.

Registration is now open for the second annual golf tournament to benefit the Farmington Educational Foundation, which provides support to educational initiatives in the Farmington School District as well as scholarships to Farmington graduates.

Foundation Executive Director Sally Sullivan-Shinn said the first tournament was well-attended and a great start for the foundation, with hopes of capitalizing on the success this year.

“It was great for our first tournament,” Sullivan-Shinn said. “Of course, now our goal is to grow the tournament this year.”

The foundation supports initiatives in the district such as student technology, Parents as Teachers, JROTC and STEM programs at both the elementary and middle school levels. The foundation additionally provides approximately $22,000 in scholarships to Farmington students each year.

The golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19, with organizers still looking for teams, hole sponsors, door prizes, “goody bag” items or monetary donations.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble at Crown Pointe Golf Course and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with a noon lunch being included in the $400 team registration fee. There will be multiple flights with cash prizes, mulligans included and skins available.

Hole sponsorships of $100 per hole are available for interested individuals, organizations or businesses.

To register a team, sponsorship or donation, visit www.farmingtoneducationalfoundation.org or send an email to sallyshinn@sbcglobal.net.

The Farmington Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, with the goal of enhancing educational opportunities of the students in the Farmington School District.

The foundation’s annual scholarships include the Todd W. Jokerst Memorial Scholarship, the Damion Dane Memorial Scholarship, the Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship, the Ron Short Memorial Scholarship, the Evelyn Beatrice Bannister Memorial Scholarship, the Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship, the Jimmy Gonz Memorial Scholarship, the Sue Bauche Memorial Choral Music Scholarship, the Jane Eberhart Bradley Memorial Music Scholarship, the Janet Wells Memorial Scholarship, the Randy Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship and the Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Scholarships.

Application information for the foundation’s scholarships are available at the foundation’s website, under the “scholarships” tab.

