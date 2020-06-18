Governor Parson fully reopens state June 16

Parson said the state continues to receive and distribute PPE. This week, the state reached a record PPE shipment, expanding to include not only hospitals, health care facilities, and EMS but also dental offices as more are reopening across the state. Missouri has also received national recognition for the use of its PPE marketplace, which helps health care providers with Missouri manufactures and suppliers.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have fallen by 43 percent statewide from May 1 to June 10. In April, the state converted a hotel into an alternate care site in just 11 days.

Parson pointed out that the state has a comprehensive COVID-19 dashboard containing data from across the state on testing, positivity rate, deaths, and hospitalizations. Much of the data is broken down further by county or demographics.

Parson said, “We have learned and accomplished so much since March. Knowing what we know now, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward, and we are fully confident that Missouri is ready to take the next step.”

Even though the state will fully reopen June 16, Parson emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and practicing proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.