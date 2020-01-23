On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the governor gave his annual State of the State Address and discussed his priorities for the year. He expressed that he is committed to fully funding the Foundation Formula for our K-12 public schools. Three years ago, we first fully funded the formula, and I am proud we have continued to do so every year since then.
The formula is incredibly important for our schools and provides them with the funds they need to continue to educate and support our children. The governor’s commitment to education is evident, and I am hopeful about the future of education in our state.
One of the governor’s priorities last year was workforce development, which is directly linked to education. We are now seeing the results of some of the workforce development and education programs we focused on last year. In his budget proposal for the upcoming year, the governor proposed using $750,000 for the Work Keys program to certify approximately 12,000 high school students as work-ready when they graduate.
In addition, the governor is looking to expand the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, which helps students graduate from high school and transition to the workforce. He is also proposing to spend $19 million for the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to target state and regional workforce needs. Careers in the technical and vocational fields are extremely important and in high demand, so I am glad these programs are helping students in those areas.
Attending a college or university is also an important endeavor, so the governor is supporting a $5.3 million increase to the Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship programs. It is imperative we educate and encourage our students to select a career path that is right for them, while also giving them the tools and skills they need to excel in that job.
You have free articles remaining.
Committee hearings began this week, and on Thursday, Jan. 16, the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee heard what I believe is a promising piece of legislation. Senate Bill 539 was filed by one of my colleagues and would increase the gasoline tax from 17 to 19 cents and the diesel fuel tax from 17 to 23 cents. It is no secret that our roads and bridges are in need of serious repair.
Missouri has the 7th largest network of roads and bridges in our country, and the Missouri Department of Transportation ranks 3rd in efficiency. However, our state ranks 48th in terms of funding. This legislation proposes a two cent increase, and the average cost of this increase to a Missouri driver is about one dollar per month. As the vice-chairman of this committee, I see potential in this legislation. I believe we must find a sensible solution to fund the repair of our state’s aging infrastructure.
We were happy to welcome to the Capitol this week John Bloom and his daughter Lindsay from Irondale, and Darwin and Katherine Rouse and their children Porter, Abigail and Tanner from Arcadia this week. The Rouse’s own Thee Abbey Kitchen, a restaurant that still makes their food from scratch. They are especially famous for their cinnamon rolls. It was a privilege to meet everyone.
Capitol Visits
I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.