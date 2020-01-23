{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Gary Romine

Sen. Gary Romine

 File Photo

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the governor gave his annual State of the State Address and discussed his priorities for the year. He expressed that he is committed to fully funding the Foundation Formula for our K-12 public schools. Three years ago, we first fully funded the formula, and I am proud we have continued to do so every year since then.

The formula is incredibly important for our schools and provides them with the funds they need to continue to educate and support our children. The governor’s commitment to education is evident, and I am hopeful about the future of education in our state.

One of the governor’s priorities last year was workforce development, which is directly linked to education. We are now seeing the results of some of the workforce development and education programs we focused on last year. In his budget proposal for the upcoming year, the governor proposed using $750,000 for the Work Keys program to certify approximately 12,000 high school students as work-ready when they graduate.

In addition, the governor is looking to expand the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, which helps students graduate from high school and transition to the workforce. He is also proposing to spend $19 million for the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to target state and regional workforce needs. Careers in the technical and vocational fields are extremely important and in high demand, so I am glad these programs are helping students in those areas.

Attending a college or university is also an important endeavor, so the governor is supporting a $5.3 million increase to the Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship programs. It is imperative we educate and encourage our students to select a career path that is right for them, while also giving them the tools and skills they need to excel in that job.

Committee hearings began this week, and on Thursday, Jan. 16, the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee heard what I believe is a promising piece of legislation. Senate Bill 539 was filed by one of my colleagues and would increase the gasoline tax from 17 to 19 cents and the diesel fuel tax from 17 to 23 cents. It is no secret that our roads and bridges are in need of serious repair.

Missouri has the 7th largest network of roads and bridges in our country, and the Missouri Department of Transportation ranks 3rd in efficiency. However, our state ranks 48th in terms of funding. This legislation proposes a two cent increase, and the average cost of this increase to a Missouri driver is about one dollar per month. As the vice-chairman of this committee, I see potential in this legislation. I believe we must find a sensible solution to fund the repair of our state’s aging infrastructure.

We were happy to welcome to the Capitol this week John Bloom and his daughter Lindsay from Irondale, and Darwin and Katherine Rouse and their children Porter, Abigail and Tanner from Arcadia this week. The Rouse’s own Thee Abbey Kitchen, a restaurant that still makes their food from scratch. They are especially famous for their cinnamon rolls. It was a privilege to meet everyone.

I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.

Sen. Gary Romine, a Republican from Farmington, represents the 3rd District in the Missouri Senate.

