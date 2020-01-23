{{featured_button_text}}
State Rep. Mike Henderson

Mike Henderson

The highlight of this week was the governor’s State of the State Address, where Gov. Parson outlined his budget for the coming year.

All economic indicators show that the state of Missouri has a robust and growing economy and low unemployment rates. We as state legislators need to continue to do away with regulations in Missouri that do nothing but stifle business growth and prevent job growth.

State of the State

In Governor Parson’s address to the Legislature, he emphasized his total support for protecting the 2nd Amendment. The governor's top priorities are Workforce Development and Infrastructure which will keep our state moving in the right direction for us now and for future generations.

Listed below are a few of his top priorities for this coming year.

• Combating violent crime by providing greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and services, and strengthening laws to target violent criminals.

• Increasing opportunities for high-demand job training at the high school level. Parson announced his administration is seeking a $750,000 investment to certify approximately 12,000 new high school students as work-ready through the WorkKeys program.

• Increasing Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship funding by $5.3 million.

• Allocating an additional $19 million for the MoExcels Workforce Training Initiative.

• Making key investments in Missouri’s infrastructure, including $4 million in disaster recovery funds and another $50 million for the transportation cost-share program.

People's House Address

This week I attended Governor Mike Parsons’s Economic Development address at the “People’s House” to Members of the Legislature and various businesses throughout the state. Governor Parson shared his vision and future plans to ensure future growth in the Show-Me State.

Other Events

It has been a very busy week in the Capital City. Several groups have come to the Capitol to discuss the issues and items important to them and their industries and organizations. These events give businesses the opportunity to showcase their business and to answer any questions regarding their business. It is a time of networking with other businesses and to also promote what they are doing in their own community.

I enjoyed visiting with Jennifer Blum representing Botkin Lumber of Farmington. Other events I was able to attend were the Missouri Forest Association and also visiting with members of the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce.

HB 1696

One of my bills, HB 1696, was heard in committee this week. HB 1696 is the land conveyance bill for the Farmington Industrial Park. It should be passed out of committee this next week. I will keep you posted as it advances through the legislation process.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rep. Mike Henderson, a Republican, represents St. Francois County, District 117, in the Missouri House of Representatives.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments