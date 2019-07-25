Greetings Friends of the 144th!
I hope everyone had a wonderful week. The temperatures have been extremely hot and I feel for those who have to work outside in them all day long. Please remember to check on your elderly neighbors and family members. Often times they do not want to use the air conditioning because of the cost and don’t realize they are getting overheated until it is too late.
Mining Royalties Bill Vetoed
It was a disappointing last week to learn that the governor would be vetoing the Mining Royalties bill. Sen. Gary Romine and I had worked hard on this bill along side the governor’s office to try to make sure it got across the finish line. We made amendments along the way as issues/concerns were brought to our attention in hopes that all of the issues would be resolved before the close of session. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.
I received a call on Sunday evening that the governor would be signing the bill on Wednesday. However, concerns about the federal statute continued and by Wednesday morning I was notified that the governor would be vetoing the bill. This was very disappointing, however, it is very seldom that a bill makes it this far in the process on its first try.
The governor stated that he understood the plight of these counties and agreed that, logically, mining revenues should be distributed to the locations where such mining actually occurred. However, federal law would need to be changed to achieve this goal.
Currently there are two federal statutes that address mining. The bill was written in accordance with the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920. However, according to the Office of Administration the state of Missouri does not receive any mining royalties from this fund. Under the other federal statute that the state currently receives funds from, it specifically states that the funds could only be used for public roads and public schools and must be distributed to all counties that contain national forest. This information that we received from the governor’s office is different from the information we had when we began working on the bill.
I had worked hand in hand with the governor’s office, many meetings, phone calls, and emails; unfortunately, the things we hoped to have accomplished with this bill can not be done by a change to state statute. It will require changes on the federal level and I have been in contact with our federal leaders in hopes to get started on this as soon as possible.
Key Workforce Development Legislation Signed into Law (SB 68)
Gov. Mike Parson recently signed an important piece of workforce development legislation into law. It was during the 2019 legislative session that lawmakers approved the bill, which contains several provisions meant to prepare Missouri’s workforce for good-paying, family-supporting jobs, and to attract new job creators to the state.
SB 68 includes four key provisions designed to train workers, meet employer needs, and help Missouri attract new business expansion opportunities:
• Fast Track is designed to fill workforce gaps in high demand industries by providing financial aid for adult learners. Fast Track will give adults whose income is below the Missouri average an opportunity to gain skills that boost their earning potential and prepare them for work in high-demand occupations.
The program will provide short-term training in fields like manufacturing, nursing, welding, and information technology. It will also help students complete degrees in majors that prepare them for work in high-demand fields.
• Missouri One Start is meant to improve Missouri’s workforce programs that help businesses recruit and train large numbers of job applicants during major expansions. The changes made to the programs will make them easier for businesses to navigate. They will also enact performance-based funding for training providers, and claw back protections for taxpayers.
• Missouri Works – Deal Closing Fund gives the Missouri Department of Economic Development an additional tool to bring new jobs to Missouri. The bill modifies an existing state program to establish a closing fund the department can use to make agreements with companies to create new jobs in the state. It will enhance the existing Missouri Works Program, which helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. The program includes a claw back provision to provide protection to taxpayers.
• Automotive Economic Development Tools contained in the bill will help retain automotive jobs by granting tax credits to auto manufacturers that invest $500 million or more in plant upgrades and agree to retain jobs. The bill will provide $5 million annually in credits for five years, and a company could qualify for an additional five years of credits if it makes an additional $250 million investment. The program also contains a claw back provision to protect taxpayers. The bill is in part meant to incentivize General Motors to make a $750 million expansion to its plant in Wentzville.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns or suggestions you might have. As your representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
