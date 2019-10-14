{{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Graham of Farmington is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with its headquarters in Saint Joseph.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.

