{{featured_button_text}}
GREENER DAYS RIBBON CUTTING
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

The Greener Days CBD Health Store, located at 1101 Maple Street — diagonally across the intersection from Tiger Express Car Wash — recently held an open house and ribbon cutting under the direction of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

According to owner Rex Burney, recent studies have discovered what CBD can do for people with arthritis, chronic pain, insomnia and anxiety. Burney added that he personally visits each growing facility where he purchases products. Call 573-218-9200 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments