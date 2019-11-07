70-years-old Vietnam veteran Dwain Asberry admits he didn't take part in any battles or win any important medals during the year he was stationed in Vietnam, and yet he admits the time he spent in the U.S. Navy changed his life for the better.
"There was three of us that signed up for the Navy while still in [Farmington] high school," Asberry said as he began telling his story. "I believe it was two or three months after high school you went straight in. I never saw the other two at all. The buddy system don't work in the service."
Asberry completed his basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes, the home of the Navy's only boot camp located near North Chicago in Lake County, Illinois. Following boot camp, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Boxer, a World War II aircraft carrier.
"We floated around mostly in the southern parts," he said. "I was in the Caribbean, went through the [Panama] Canal Zone — that was quite an experience — Peru, Columbia, Venezuela, all the South American countries.
"You generally had 12 hours of what they call liberty. You went ashore. Of course, you were mainly on a strip for sailors and stuff — except Peru. There hadn't been anybody there for years and years. We were only there because they had a huge earthquake, and we were the disaster ship. We had helicopters on our carrier. In return, the Peruvian government let us go onshore for, I think, three 12 hour shifts. Quite interesting people back then."
Once Asberry's aircraft carrier was decommissioned, the young sailor was assigned to the COMPHIBRON 10 staff unit out of Little Creek, Virginia.
"That stands for Commander Amphibious Squadron 10," he said. "It ships out of Norfolk. It generally consists of six to eight ships, and I was a signalman. I was the guy you see on the late-night shows with the Morse code and all that. That's kind of neat. You're always up seeing what is going on.
"We had shore duty for maybe two weeks — then the commodore would pick a ship he wanted to ride, and we would go out for a week or two weeks. Now, being a signalman — being on a staff — you're treated very good.
"So, when we were on shore, I was his driver. He liked me for some unknown reason. My tour of duty in the Navy was about over, and he wanted me to stay in. He said, 'We need people like you. What would it take to get you in?'
"Well, silly me, I said, 'I would like to be in a war zone.' In less than two weeks, I had orders, and I took about three months training on the West Coast — survival stuff. Then I ended up in Vietnam, I believe in April or May of '71."
Once there, Asberry was assigned to Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV).
"What they did, they sent you out where you were needed," he said. "I got sent to the 302 Seabee Battalion, and their big job, believe it or not, was making concrete cinder blocks. So, during the day we made concrete cinder blocks down in South Vietnam — actually an island off the coast.
Most evenings, Asberry guarded the bulldozers and other equipment around the base while carrying an M60 machine gun.
"They rotated out after about six months, and I still had about six months left to do," he said. "I got attached to a little Navy base outside of Vung Tau, which was an ammo dump which wasn't used at all. We just mainly wasted our time. Toward the end of that, we closed that base down. We took the ammunition out on a barge and would blow it up on an island offshore. I did my year and went home. We probably shouldn't have been there, although I'd go again if they asked me tomorrow."
You have free articles remaining.
According to Asberry, he had no desire to remain in the Navy once he left Vietnam.
"I did not like war," he said. "I thought it was very foolish myself. Any war is very, very foolish — and as you age, you see that more and more. I took advantage of the G.I. Bill and got my master's degree. I used it, but not in that line of profession. I sold something my entire life — all my adult career. I think the whole world ought to be paid on commission. You get paid for what you're worth."
Asked what the most important thing he learned from his time spent in the Navy, Asberry said, "I grew up. I was just a nameless 17-, 18-year-old kid. I didn't have a clue of what the world was all about. I don't think I'd been out of the state of Missouri.
"All of a sudden, you think you're a good pool shooter or a good card player — well, you ain't nothin' when you get around other people. You see them from all walks of life, and you see the good in people, the bad in people — mostly the good.
"In Vietnam, you're initially scared to death, but after a while, you're not scared. It's like, 'How many more days do I got left?' I learned to appreciate Missouri, even though we have hot and cold weather. You know, wait a day and it'll change, right?
"Being in Vietnam when it's 100 degrees and then it pours down rain, and then the sun comes out. The humidity — you wouldn't believe the heat after it rains and the sun comes out. And you had no air-conditioning where we were at. You sweated a lot. Nighttimes cooled off pretty decent. It makes you appreciate where you came from.
"You can complain about our weather — yeah, I'd rather be in Arizona, Florida or whatever, but if you'll have the sense to look back where you were at one time, it's a pretty neat place to live."
Asberry has positive memories of his interactions with the South Vietnamese people he came in contact with.
"Beautiful people," he said. "They were caught in the middle of that war. Didn't want us there. Had no choice. They were beautiful people, wonderful people. Very sharp people. If you had a dollar, they'd get it, ya' know? Like all places where armies are. I got along with the people. At the base I was at, we'd all pitch in every month and hire a woman to do our laundry and cook the food for us. We wouldn't eat the stuff [the Navy] gave us.
"I also learned — I don't drink hardly at all anymore at all — but I learned to appreciate cold beer. Over there we drank Carling Black Label with a church key to open it — hot! You drank it for breakfast, you drank it for noon, you drank it for dinner. Just the way it was."
Asberry admitted that he wished more men and women would get involved in veterans organizations once they leave the service.
"I am very involved," he said. "I wish more people understood that these things we get — like some of us get money for Agent Orange and other things. We do not get that from a grateful nation. We get that because of the membership of these veterans organizations.
"So, when a vote comes up in Congress for whatever and that representative or that senator first thinks, 'How many VFW members has Missouri got?' Or, 'How many AMVETS members? How many American Legion? How many DAV?' That's what decides what happens to you, not this grateful nation. I personally have strong feelings about 'the grateful nation' and the veteran. If everybody would join the organization they wanted to — never even attended a meeting — their membership would still count more than they would ever know."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.