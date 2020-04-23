Hands are raised in favor of pursuing community center

Also planned are separate centers within the building for senior citizens and teenagers. Near the senior citizen area would be located a kitchen and the teen center would be close by a vending machine or “canteen” area.

Substantial storage would be designed in and separate area for receptionists and other staff is also called for, Koch explained.

In response to a question from the floor. Koch said no locker room facilities have been drawn into the early plans because of a lack of space. A highly desirable indoor-outdoor pool has also been put off for future consideration because of cost considerations.

The facility has been planned for location at the corner of Denman and Liberty streets, where land has been made available. Although some question was raised by participants about the location’s accessibility and inherent traffic restrictions, Koch explained that the cost of a similar tract elsewhere might be prohibitive and the proximity to the high school had certain obvious advantages. Parking at the hoped-for center would be provide off-street on the Kinley Street side of the structure. The building itself would be of the “Butler” type, with metal frame members, large open spaces available and the potential for a wide choice of exterior finishes.