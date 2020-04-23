Hands are raised in favor of pursuing community center

This story and photo originally appeared in the Thursday, April 10, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The idea behind two town meetings held on Monday was to gauge the temperature of residents on a proposal to construct a community center in Farmington. That temperature proved to be warm.
A total of about 140 Farmingtonians attended the meetings, with 49 people at the afternoon session and close to 90 in attendance at 7 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Koch, who has fostered the proposal to build a multipurpose center, told the evening group, “I think we need one (community center) badly,” and “if we don’t do it now, we are never going to do it. The cost is just going to keep going up.”
Stressing that the plans for the building discussed at the town meeting were only a proposal, Koch and Dr. Allen Hensley explained that the suggestion is for a functional building designed to accommodate many different activities with nothing “fancy” in mind.
The proposed building would contain about 14,750 square feet of space, with a high-ceilinged area for athletic activities and large group needs.
The plans as drawn by engineer Marvin Hudwalker, also show a small meeting room which Koch said would probably have carpeted floors and a public address system in a room designed to accommodate up to 250 persons.
Also planned are separate centers within the building for senior citizens and teenagers. Near the senior citizen area would be located a kitchen and the teen center would be close by a vending machine or “canteen” area.
Substantial storage would be designed in and separate area for receptionists and other staff is also called for, Koch explained.
In response to a question from the floor. Koch said no locker room facilities have been drawn into the early plans because of a lack of space. A highly desirable indoor-outdoor pool has also been put off for future consideration because of cost considerations.
The facility has been planned for location at the corner of Denman and Liberty streets, where land has been made available. Although some question was raised by participants about the location’s accessibility and inherent traffic restrictions, Koch explained that the cost of a similar tract elsewhere might be prohibitive and the proximity to the high school had certain obvious advantages. Parking at the hoped-for center would be provide off-street on the Kinley Street side of the structure. The building itself would be of the “Butler” type, with metal frame members, large open spaces available and the potential for a wide choice of exterior finishes.
The anticipated cost of such a structure was put at roughly $750,000 if built today, and quite possibly $1 million by the time construction could be completed, Koch said, with the dismay apparent in his voice. Construction is expected to take three years.
Examining possibilities for funding of the project, Koch said community centers ranked low on the federal government’s list of priorities and a grant was unlikely. Also unrealistic in Koch’s opinion was raising the money through donations.
Eliminating all other sources, the group seemed to agree that the only alternative would be to seek a bond issue from the town’s voters.
It was explained that a bond issue with a 20-year life to retirement in the amount of $500,000 would raise the assessed valuation of a property owner by about 30 cents per $100. Translating that into meaningful terms, Koch said the average resident would pay about $7.50 more per year in taxes to build the center.
A bond issue would require a two-thirds vote of the people, and “that’s a lot of very positive thinking people,” Koch exclaimed.
Also, to be considered are operating expenses, which have been estimated at $46,000 per year, including salary for a receptionist to be on duty.
Realistically, Koch said in answer to a question, the center might raise half of that amount in fees if small conventions, regional business meetings, wedding receptions and the like were to be aggressively recruited.
Farmington City Councilman Ron Stevens, another apparent supporter of the concept, pointed out to the assembly that other communities have established special tax levies to help cover operating expenses of community centers and libraries and that the approach is possible.
Koch said charges for rental of the facility would have to be based on the particular use to which the building was put, but would be graded so that Farmingtonians who were paying for the building and its upkeep through their taxes would pay less in rent than outsiders.
The underlying theme of the construction is one of flexibility, with designed in features that would allow for the adjustment of room size to need and the possibility of future expansion.
With all questions answered, a quick poll was taken by a show of hands from those who would support the pursuit of the project through a bond issue, and all but two of those in attendance appeared to raise their hands.
The two who chose not to vote in favor of the proposal had identified themselves earlier in the evening as residents of the west Liberty Street area who were concerned about potential traffic problems.
Koch said the next step in the process was to await a formal action by the board of aldermen and then, pending that approval, move to have the issue placed on the November ballot and begin campaigning for the project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!